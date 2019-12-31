In theaters, Adam Sandler ditches his usual goofy personality for a tense and compelling role in “Uncut Gems.” Writer/director Greta Gerwig brings a fresh and different look at “Little Women.” Quiet week in home video.
Primal
Another day, another Nicolas Cage movie. This time, Cage is an exotic animal hunter traveling on a giant ship with a mercenary in cuffs on the way to jail and a bunch of wild animals caught by Cage’s character. What could go wrong?
Cage always delivers a solid performance in whatever he’s in and this movie definitely is “whatever.”
Recommended if you like Nicholas Cage movies.
Uncut Gems
While Adam Sandler gets little critical respect for his highly successful and popular comedies, he delivers an Oscar-quality performance in “Uncut Gems” as a New York jewelry store owner whose gambling and lack of ethics turn his life into a chaotic race just to survive.
Howard Ratner (Sandler) is cheating on his wife, double dealing with clients and fellow diamond merchants, abusing his employees and betting money he doesn’t have.
This is set against a vivid backdrop of some of the rawer aspects of life in New York City.
The movie is almost a continuous stream of people talking over each other with insults and rudeness that are just part of the daily noise of New York City.
Great comedic actors (Sandler, Jim Carey, Robin Williams) have so much energy in their comedy persona, that if they are willing to give up control to a strong director, their natural energy provides a deep base for their characters. That’s the case here.
In 2002’s “Punch Drunk Love,” Paul Thomas Anderson directed Sandler in a very different kind of dramatic role, that of a socially anxious small business owner who has to defend his new girlfriend and himself from extortionists. Very different from this role and also very different from Sandler’s usual goofy movie persona.
Also turning in outstanding work is former professional basketball player Kevin Garnett, who plays an altered version of himself. In the movie, Garnett becomes obsessed with a black opal that Ranter has. He feels it gives him almost superhuman powers on the basketball court. He borrows it from Ratner, giving Ratner an NBA Championship Ring as collateral, which Ranter immediately pawns to place a huge bet.
Garnett shows real ability as an actor. Athletes can be wooden and non-communicative, but Garnett shows he can give a character a unique, complex and believable performance.
People Ratner owes money to hear about the ring and want the money. Then he can’t get the opal back from Garnett.
Co-directors Benny and Josh Sadie shot in New York City on film and used the grainy look of film and numerous handheld shots to emphasize the tumultuous nature of Rater’s life.
It’s not a feel-good movie and some people may think the ending is a cop-out, but it’s engrossing and holds your interest from start to finish.
Four Palm Trees.
LITTLE WOMEN
It feels long, but “Little Women’ is never boring.
Writer/Director Greta Gerwig has delivered an exuberant adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott novel, a work so popular, that since being published in the late 1860s, it has never gone out of print.
The movie begins with a quote from Alcott: “I’ve had lots of troubles so I write jolly tales.”
The book and this movie are indeed “jolly tales.”
Gerwig brings a new take on material that has provided entertainment and enjoyment for generations and has been presented on the stage several times and turned into a movie seven times.
” The coming of age story of four sisters in the late 1800s, “Little Women” is helped by a powerhouse cast led by Saorise Ronan, who plays Jo, the second oldest of the four sisters.
While the four sisters clearly love each other, they often seem to exist mainly irritate each other.
The rest of the girls are Meg (Emma Watson), the oldest and perhaps the most responsible. Beth (Eliza Scanlen) is talented musically. Amy (Florence Pugh) is a painter who frequently fights with Jo. All are accomplished actors in their own right. Scanlen is currently on Broadway in the hit “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
They are raised in somewhat limited financial circumstances during and after the Civil War. Their mother is played by Laura Dern and has an endless supply of advice and affection for her family and the less fortunate. Bob Odenkirk is the often-absent father who makes up with kindness for what he lacks in financial resources.
The novel tells the story in a relatively conventional time line. But Gerwig has re-arranged things, moving deftly back and forth in time, helped by smooth editing and an outstanding musical score from Alexander Desplat (“Argo” and “Rise of the Guardians”).
Their lives include ups and downs, loves found and loves lost and trying to find their ways in a time when most women were expected to quietly get married and raise a family.
While there is plenty of conflict, more fireworks are provided by Meryl Streep as a wealthy but single aunt who has advice for everyone. Streep is outstanding as usual in a role that could have been predictable and annoying.
This is a lush production with beautiful on-location filming through New England,
Primarily about women, this is hardly a chick flick as there are characters and plot lines that will provide solid enjoyment for everyone.
Four Palm Trees.
A Hidden Life
Acclaimed filmmaker Terrence Malick delivers a tedious look at the moral responsibility of the individual in wartime that eventually collapses under its two hour and 54-minute running time.
The subject of what a person should do when he believes his government is committing immoral acts is a worthy one: in pre-WWII Germany in this movie and now, for that matter
Written and directed by Malick, “A Hidden Life” is based on the true story of an Austrian citizen who faced possible execution for treason when he refused to fight for the Nazis.
The actors do the best they can, but Malick kills any momentum or feeling with seemingly unending (though beautiful) shots of Alpine scenery and excruciatingly slow depiction of farming that is done by hand.
Malick’s work often receives mixed response, but “A Hidden Life” should remain hidden. One Palm Tree.
FROM THE VAULT
Lady Bird
Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) made her solo feature film directing effort with “Lady Bird,” another excellent coming of age movie that also starred “Little Women’s” Saoirse Ronan. This was set in Sacramento in the early 2000s and also included “Little Women” cast members Tracy Letts and Timothée Chalamet.
