A great work of art, “The Irishman,” is in theaters (and on Netflix) and there’s something for horror film fans in home video, “Ready or Not.”
IN HOME VIDEO/STREAMING
Ready or Not
In “Ready or Not,” a beautiful blonde marries into a wealthy family that turns out to be cursed.
She discovers this, of course, after she’s married at the family mansion and forced to play a game of hide and seek, where death is the outcome.
“Ready or Not” is a high-end graphic horror film. Members of the wealthy family must kill the bride by dawn or they will lose all their wealth.
The appeal of “Ready or Not” lies mostly in the fact that they don’t look down on the audience. For fans of horror, “Ready or Not” does the job.
Recommended.
The Goldfinch
There’s enough material in “The Goldfinch” for at least two full-length movies, but as presented, “The Goldfinch,” based on a best-selling novel, is over long, rambling and confusing
A young boy survives an explosion at a New York museum that kills his mother. He steals an incredibly valuable small painting (The Goldfinch). That act controls his destiny and the movie.
The story has plenty to think about: friendship, destiny, etc. But at 2 hours and 20 minutes, it’s too much of a mess to sit through. Not recommended.
IN THEATERS
The Irishman
“The Irishman” is available now on Netflix and also is screening at the Art Theater.
“The Irishman” is a towering work of art by Martin Scorsese at the top of his game. Whether it joins other Scorsese films as one of the great movies ever remains to be seen, but it’s truly remarkable.
Based on true events, “The Irishman” spans decades to tell the story of mob crime enforcer Frank Sheeran (Robert De Nero) and his life with major organized crime figures.
Sheeran becomes right hand man to Teamsters Union Leader Jimmy Hoffman, who vanished without a trace in the mid-1970s. Late in his life, Sheeran gave interviews that suggested he killed Hoffa. He was never charged and nothing was ever proven.
The movie opens with a trademark Scorsese shot: a lengthy, smooth move down hallways, around corners and ending up on the face of the elderly Sheeran, who is facing the end of his life in a wheelchair. He calmly and dispassionately tells his story through a complex series of flashbacks.
While the world of organized crime is similar to the world of Shakespeare in some ways, with flawed, interesting characters, the difference is most of the characters in “The Irishman” have few qualms about their lives and are not introspective about the thieving, lying, murdering path they have chosen.
“The Irishman” stars De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, all older than 70, so extensive and expensive computer work was used to make the actors look younger.
It could be distracting, but the “de-aging “is so smooth, so well done that the story moves along without hesitation.
And move along it does. In spite of a three hour, and 29 minute running time, attention doesn’t wonder. It’s a good story, but also at least one of those three guys is onscreen at all times. That level of talent makes sure things keep moving.
And so does Scorsese’s skill as a film maker. Besides several of his signature long, uncut takes winding through hallways and staircases, he also employs the technique of lightning fast pans from one character to another and back while they are talking.
While all three of the stars can be over the top at any time, working with Scorsese, they have all tempered their performances, as in less is more. Pacino’s Hoffa is somewhat flamboyant, but Hoffa was a charismatic person who led thousands of workers. But Pesci and De Niro have gone the low-key route, but their talent gives both roles tremendous impact.
Scorsese made the film for Netflix because the legacy studios wouldn’t give him the money, said to be more than $150 million.
Everybody wants it in theaters except the major theater chains, so it’s having a limited theatrical release along with being available on Netflix. Definitely worth seeing on the big screen.
Five Palm Trees.
Knives Out
Too long and too full of itself, “Knives Out” is still a fun whodunit with a great cast highlighted by Daniel Craig doing a Southern accent.
Rian Johnson’s last movie was “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (2017) and he’s skilled at keeping a lot of things straight.
Here, unencumbered by rabid fans and the tight limitations of the Star War Universe, he has free rein to create a sprawling cast as the family of patriarch Christopher Plummer (Harlan Thrombey).
A lot of family members didn’t like bestselling author Thrombey, but they probably didn’t want him dead because they were all living off the proceeds of his bestselling books.
But he turns up dead and it looks like suicide.
It’s a well-crafted, well-populated murder mystery in the great tradition of Agatha Christie, Hitchcock and maybe even “Murder She Wrote.”
It takes a high level of skill to manage all the ins and outs, keeping things straight while the movie jumps back and forth in time, from the killing of the family patriarch to the investigation and to the events leading up to the murder, and Johnson’s experience managing a sprawling Star Wars movie helps him here.
Super private eye Benoit Blanc (Craig) is retained by someone (he doesn’t know who; he got the assignment with an envelope of cash).
Thrombey’s caregiver Marta (Anna De Armas) was the last person to be with him and is the prime suspect, especially when it turns out Thrombey had changed his will right before he died leaving everything to Marta.
The rest of the family wants Marta convicted of murder because that will invalidate the will, giving them Thrombey’s millions.
De Armas, is a Cuban actress and her breakout role was as a hologram in “Blade Runner 2049.”
Here, she’s a legal resident, but her mother is an illegal immigrant and Marta is concerned that if she works with authorities it might lead to her mother being deported.
One of the humorous touches is that the family doesn’t really pay much attention to Anna. Every time they mention her, she’s from a different country.
The cast includes Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson and Toni Collette.
“Knives Out” is a nice change of pace from the introspective intense “The Irishman.” It also will be enjoyable on repeated viewings because the audience will be able recognize clues they missed the first time around.
Four Palm Trees.
FROM THE VAULT
Casino/Goodfellas
Scorsese, De Niro and Pesci worked together on two earlier films about organized crime and people who live in that world. Both “Casino” and “Goodfellas” are masterpieces.
