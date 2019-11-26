Two highly anticipated films are in theaters this week: “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and “Frozen 2,” but they’re phoning it in in home video/streaming.
It’s Viewing the Videos.
IN HOME VIDEO/STREAMING
Angel Has Fallen
The third entry in a movie series usually is the weakest, and “Angel Has Fallen,” proves that the franchise has seen better days.
Lovingly gruff Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) is back.
In the first two movies, he saved the president. This time, he saves the president again, only he finds himself set up as the fall guy in a plot to kill that president.
Butler is an excellent actor, but the role of Banning has run its course. We’re sympathetic to his plight, but his character does not reach out and grab the audience.
Not recommended.
Where’d You Go, Bernadette?
“Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” sounds like a comedy, but it’s not.
It’s a somewhat overwrought drama with an eccentric genius at the center, who causes trouble for those around her, even for the people who love her.
Your appreciation of this story might depend on your tolerance for wacky characters like Bernadette.
Cate Blanchett is Bernadette, a genius architect who fled the L.A. architectural scene to Seattle with her husband.
The movie is based on a well-received and popular novel, but the appeal is lost in the translation to the screen.
Not recommended.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Well done all the way around, but exclusively for young people. It’s not beneath adults, but adults are not the target audience.
The movie is a live action version of the wildly popular Nickelodeon series. In the series, Dora is a 7-year-old Latina girl. Her adventures took her around the world, accompanied by a helpful monkey, Boots.
In the movie, Dora is 16 and played with exuberance and charm by Isabela Moner, who is forced to stay behind in high school while her explorer parents (Eva Longoria and Michael Pena) search for an Incan city of gold.
Before she knows it, Dora and her pals are in the jungle as well.
Recommended for young people.
IN THEATERS
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
As the opening of “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” unreels, the audience is immediately riveted on the screen. There is only silence and rapt attention.
It’s a meticulous creating of the open to the iconic television show “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.” It immediately pulls the audience into the story.
The movie is about beloved television personality Fred Rogers, but it’s not really a biography.
Mr. Rogers was one of the nicest guys in the world. He’s played by one of nicest guys in movies, Tom Hanks.
It also is the story of a troubled, much disliked magazine writer assigned to write a profile about Rogers for Esquire magazine’s series on heroes. For the movie, they changed his name to Lloyd Vogel and he’s played by Matthew Rhys.
Vogel has had a tough life and a bad reputation. He’s estranged from his father and even got into a fist fight with him at his wedding. His reputation as a writer leads many subjects to refuse to be interviewed by him.
Rogers agreed to be interviewed by Vogel, perhaps realized that Vogel was a damaged person and could use some help.
Vogel goes into the project thinking Rogers’ s nice, gentle personality is an act. It’s not, and Vogel’s journey is engrossing.
Rogers’s personality was low key and slow. His show was targeted at small children, maybe ages 2 to 6. Adults would often feel “Why doesn’t he get to the point?” Well, adults weren’t the audience.
The portrait of Rogers is one of a person who cared deeply about other adults and children.
He started his show, “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,” because of his concerns about the effect television was having on small children. He felt it was just being used to turn children into consumers and he was able to use the power of the medium to help children grow up and deal with issues like death, fear and segregation.
Hanks’s megawatt personality could not be farther from the gentle warmth of Rogers, but Hanks does a wonderful job. Oftentimes, when actors with large personae (think Robin Williams or Jim Carrey) focus their energy on a low-key part, their intensity helps make the character extremely compelling.
That’s what happens here. Even people who weren’t regular viewers of “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” will be moved and uplifted by this movie.
Five Palm Trees.
Frozen 2
Disney animation is in top form with “Frozen 2,” the sequel to the wildly popular 2013 original.
The creative people took their time and if the new one isn’t groundbreaking, it’s still high quality work. They don’t tamper with the formula and the result is extremely pleasing.
The first film was released in 2013, but the events of the new film take place three years after its conclusion.
Sisters Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell) return. After a voice calls out to Elsa, the sisters set off on an adventure to find the source of Elsa’s magical powers.
This is an adventure that is not primarily focused on romance, which is been a long tradition in the works of Disney. This time around, the story is the quest to save the kingdom.
The visual look is highlighted by beautiful snowflakes that look like stars, an underwater sequence with Elsa and the striking appearance of lumbering giants made of rocks.
Gifted composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson Lopez return with new songs and favorite characters are back including Olaf, the snowman voiced by Josh Gad.
This is fine work and families with children devoted to repeated viewings of the first film will welcome another movie that can be added to the power rotation. Is this destined to be a Disney franchise along the lines of Lucasfilm, Marvel and Pixar?
That remains to be seen, but “Frozen 2” shows no signs of falling off in this sequel.
Three Palm Trees
21 BRIDGES
In “21 Bridges,” the dazzling Chadwick Boseman adds action adventure star to his wide-ranging body of work which includes the Black Panther, Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall and James Brown.
After a robbery goes bad and eight cops are shot, the police send Andre Davis (Boseman) to catch the killers. He has a reputation for justified shootings of bad guys. It’s understood that he’ll catch the killers and there won’t be any need for a trial.
His plan is to close off Manhattan island — its tunnels, its ferries and its “21 Bridges.”
In its own way, “21 Bridges” is a welcome change from most of the movies floating around. It’s a straight ahead, hard action movie in the tradition of “Die Hard” or “Lethal Weapon.” There are gunfights, physical altercations, confrontations in nightclubs, and two cops working together: Andre and narcotics detective Frankie Burns (Sienna Miller).
In a sea of typical cops, Burns is an interesting character; a single mom with a kid at home. But she’s as tough as anybody.
Shot in New York and Philadelphia, director Brian Kirk (“Game of Thrones”) shows mastery of the genre with smooth and powerful sequences.
Boseman is supported by a solid cast headed by the great J.K Simmons (J.J. Jameson in some of the Spider-Man films and the police psychiatrist in “Law and Order.”)
This a great ride. If you’re in the mood for some solid action with characters that don’t insult your intelligence. Check out “21 Bridges.”
Three Palm Trees.
FROM THE VAULT
Get On Up
Chadwick Boseman owned the screen in “21 Bridges.” He is just as dominating as rhythm and blues legend James Brown in “Get on Up.”
