The latest Star Wars movie is in theaters but that's almost overshadowed by the furry creatures in "Cats." In home video, Renée Zellweger does Oscar-worthy work as Judy Garland in "Judy."
Judy
Taking on the role of Judy Garland, a musical legend whose best work in movies and recordings is still around, is a brave effort.
Renée Zellweger deserves credit for tackling the role and her performance is Oscar-worthy.
Her Judy Garland is not exactly an impersonation, but suggests the troubled inner person who was almost overtaken by her blazing talent.
Zellweger’s performance is worth the price of admission even if the rest of the movie is somewhat lackluster. Worth seeing for her possible Oscar contending work.
Cats
Here’s what you need to know about the movie “Cats” — Save your money.
It’s very difficult to transfer musicals to the screen. “Cats” fails in almost every aspect. But the music, from the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, is nice to listen to.
Suspension of disbelief may be part of the movie-going experience (for example this week’s new “Star Wars” film), but “Cats” bungled things badly.
They took the actors and used computer graphics to create human-sized cat-like characters almost completely covered in meticulously rendered fur that ripples in the wind, along with tails and ears that mimic real cats.
But time and time again, they make decisions that bring the viewers out of the suspension of disbelief. Sometimes the actors walk on all fours, but sometimes they stand up and move like humans. Some cats have human hands and bare feet, others wear shoes and when Taylor Swift shows up as Bombalurina, she’s wearing high heels. And some cats wear clothes, even hats, but others don’t. And when the cats/actors finish exuberant musical numbers, they pause and we hear that they’re out of breath.
There’s not much of a plot here, but Andrew Lloyd Webber is responsible for some of the most popular musicals of all time including “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Evita” and “Jesus Christ Superstar,” so the source material is solid. But director Tom Hooper, who wrote the script with Lee Hall, must take responsibility for the lame story and the dubious decision to create computerized versions of the actors.
This movie is not lacking in acting firepower: Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson, James Corden and Taylor Swift all put on motion capture suits to be turned into fur-covered characters, but it’s not enough.
Two Palm Trees. OK if it’s for free.
Star War: Episode IX-The Rise of Skywalker
The magic is back.
“Star Wars: Episode IX-The Rise of Skywalker” is the third installment of the final Star Wars trilogy, following “The Force Awakens” in 2015 and “The Last Jedi” in 2017. It brings all the excitement, emotion and thrills that the audience has come to expect.
It features a number of surprise appearances as well, with the return of Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa, using footage shot before Fisher’s death in 2016.
Directed by J.J. Abrams, who wrote the screenplay with Chris Terrio (“Argo” and “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”), the movie brings the conventional elements of storytelling, character development and plenty of action.
The film begins as the villainous First Order is once again threatening peace in the universe in spite of the fact that they have suffered numerous setbacks. They are led by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), who wants to rule the world. Driver shows his range as an actor this month. He’s a frightening threat to humanity here and earlier this month, he was moving as a damaged man trying to save his marriage in “A Marriage Story” from Netflix.
Standing in his way is Rey (Daisy Ridley), who rejects his offer to rule the universe and continues to pursue her destiny as a Jedi warrior. Her will is strengthened when she is presented with Leia’s personal light saber to lead the resistance against the First Order.
She’s joined by her partners from the last film, Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac), who provide some humor along with support in the weapons area.
The story moves across the universe, and massive spaceships and small motorcycle-type vehicles that operate levitating above the ground appear.
And the important elements of R2D2, C-3PO and Chewbacca are along for the ride as well.
J.J. Abrams is the master of the big science fiction movie and he delivers the goods here, serving up an epic drama with some of our favorite characters at the center.
Five Palm Trees.
Bombshell
Social change often starts with one person — Martin Luther King Jr or Gandhi, for example.
In the case of the #metoo movement, one of the most important people was Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, who filed suit against Fox News President Roger Ailes.
“Bombshell” is the appalling true story of the toxic, sexist culture at Fox News Channel that involved sexual harassment of women in exchange for jobs and promotions.
After building the Fox News Channel into the most watched and arguably the most influential cable news channel (to say nothing of the massive profits it generated), its creator, Ailes, was dumped when accounts of his unseemly behavior begin to get out following a lawsuit filed by Carlson.
Writer Charles Randolph (“The Big Short”) creates a vivid picture of the high-pressure environment of Fox News, where the programming (“frighten and titillate”) was directed at a conservative audience and, by 2016, was directing its efforts at electing Donald Trump President.
The women Ailes hired were smart and they were all very attractive. He had the desks that anchors sat behind constructed so that the female’s legs would be on display. And women were forbidden to wear slacks on-air.
The three main women in this story are Carlson (Nicole Kidman), Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron) and Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie). Carlson and Kelly are real people; Pospisil is a composite. All suffered degradation and humiliation at the hands of Ailes.
After she’s fired for “being too much trouble,” Carlson sues Ailes individually, instead of the corporation, allowing her to sidestep a compulsory arbitration clause in her contract.
Dozens of women eventually come forward with similar accusations and that was the end of Ailes.
The behavior of men like Ailes is so clearly morally and legally wrong, it makes you wonder why they ever thought it was okay. How did they learn to behave like that?
“Bombshell” doesn’t answer that question, but it does offer up an unsettling and revealing look at a dark era in American business.
Three Palm Trees.
The Big Short
Charles Randolph (“Bombshell”) was one of the writers on “The Big Short,” a fascinating and surprisingly entertaining look at the financial crisis in the ‘80s. It stars Christian Bale, Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling.
