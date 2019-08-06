“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” is new twist in the successful franchise in theaters. And for horror fans, “Curse of La Llorana” delivers a nice tidy little package of fear in home video.
It’s Viewing the Videos.
HOME VIDEO/STREAMING
Curse of La Llorona
It’s a credit to the skill of “Curse of La Llorona” director Michael Chaves that even though there are no real surprises in the movie, he manages to deliver numerous fear-enducing moments.
The two children of Anna (Linda Cardellini) are pursued by La Llorona, a spirit from Mexican folklore, who wanders the world seeking children to replace her own, which she drowned after finding out her husband (their father) was unfaithful.
This is a hard-core ghost story, complete with billowing curtains, creaky floors, thunderstorms, water dripping from the ceiling and scenes with a murky brown cast.
“Curse” is only 1 hour 33 minutes, but frightening enough that the audience is probably glad it’s so short and to the point.
Recommended.
Poms
“Poms” is another squandered opportunity with an excellent cast wasted in a lackluster script and uninspired direction.
Hard to believe a cast that includes Diane Keaton, Pam Grier, Rhea Perlman and Jacki Weaver portraying seniors who form a cheerleading team could be dull, but that’s what happened here.
“Poms” is the story of Martha (Keaton) living in New York in her 60s with no friends and no family. Martha also has terminal cancer. She sells everything and moves to a retirement home in Georgia where she intends to live out her life.
And all the actors, even down to the smallest parts, are high quality. But the script is no help.
“Poms” is a major disappointment. Not recommended.
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu
“Pokémon: Detective Pikachu” is based on a video game and the Japanese media franchise of a universe where humans catch and train the Pokémon creatures to battle each other.
The plot is sort of promising. It involves a Pikachu detective with amnesia. He lost his partner, the father of Tim (Justice Smith) and the two team up to try to catch the killer in Ryme City, a place that resembles the world of Blade Runner, but is populated by humans and the Pikachu characters living together.
To appreciate what’s going on, viewers must have a strong background in the Pokémon universe. Otherwise it’s just noise and confusion.
Recommended for fans only.
IN THEATERS
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” combines the sharp-edged, fast-paced comedy of Judd Apatow with the non-stop high intensity signature action of the Fast and Furious saga.
It’s an excellent movie. Not just good for an action movie, but good enough to stand by itself.
Rather than just redoing what had been pretty successful in all the previous movies, with seemingly dozens of starring characters, they offer up a movie and a story with several different facets.
There’s action of course, humor, strong family relationships, and an outstanding villain portrayed by Idris Elba who has enough charisma and sex appeal for a dozen people. And of course, it wouldn’t be a summer movie without plot that puts the existence of civilization at risk.
The movie bursts out of the gate with hijacking of the “Snowflake” virus that is powerful enough to destroy most of the life on earth. So far, this is normal for a summer movie.
The virus ends up in the hands (literally as you’ll find out) of an MI-6 commando operative, who is set up by the villain Brixton (Elba) and forced to go on the run. She’s chased by both the bad guys and the good guys in the form of Hobbs and Shaw.
Hobbs and Shaw, (Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham), last seen in “The Fate of the Furious,” reach a truce of sorts as circumstances force them to work together. Good thing, too, otherwise, there wouldn’t be a movie.
Early sequences that reintroduce Hobbs and Shaw are a split screen that shows the routines as they start the day.
Los Angeles is home to Hobbs. As befits Johnson, the L.A. scenes are bathed in the warm light that we love here in L.A. He’s a loving father and he prepares healthy food and works out.
Meanwhile in gray-colored London, Shaw’s day starts in a different way with a decidedly unhealthy breakfast and stopping at a pub for something more enjoyable but less healthy than Hobbs.
The trademark of the Fast and Furious movies is action sequences that are, well, fast and furious. They’re extraordinarily well executed and no expense is spared.
The stunts feature nice touches like a motorcycle that drives along a wall while it’s perpendicular to said wall.
Director David Leitch deserves much of the credit for the tone of the movie. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, but it’s not talking down to the audience. He brings humor chops from the darkly funny “Deadpool 2” and his great action work in “John Wickes,” “Jurassic World” and “Atomic Blond.”
The MI6 operative is Hattie, who just happens to be Shaw’s daughter. Played by Vanessa Kirby, who played an arms dealer in the last Mission Impossible movie, she more than holds her own, clearly doing a lot of her own stunts.
So Shaw is estranged from his daughter, but Hobbs is a single dad raising his daughter, Sam, played with charm and skill by Lilian Sua. She’s one of those marvelous child actors who can be a smart aleck without being annoying.
Action, humor, and family. What more could you want?
“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” is plenty of fun and well above average.
Four Palm Trees.
FROM THE VAULT
Be Cool
“Be Cool,” a labored sequel to the magnificent “Get Shorty," isn’t much of a movie, but it’s really worth looking at for Dwayne Johnson’s (“Fast & Furious”) performance as a gay mob bodyguard in Hollywood who really wants to be an actor. Don't they all? It’s not much of a movie, but it does feature a superb performance by the guy who started out in professional wrestling.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.