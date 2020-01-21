A good week for sequels. In theaters, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence bring back the fun in “Bad Boys for Life” and “Zombieland: Double Tap” carries on the tradition of a comedy-filled zombie movie.
And then there’s a new “Dolittle,” starring Robert Downey, which makes viewers ask the question, “What were they thinking?”
It’s Viewing the Videos.
HOME VIDEO RELEASES
Zombieland: Double Tap
“Zombieland: Double Tap” is a follow-up to the 2009 film, where a nerdy college kid meets up with three strangers fleeing the zombie apocalypse.
The new “Zombieland” hits the ground running and doesn’t let up for its ideal (for a comedy movie) running time of 99 minutes. This is definitely for adults in terms of language and really graphic violence.
The family (all returning from the first movie) are Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin.
Part of the appeal of this movie is that it doesn’t take itself too seriously. The actors are all believable (or as believable as they can be in a zombie movie), but they let the audience know they’re in on the joke without looking down on that audience.
“Zombieland: Double Tap” is a high-energy jolt of entertainment for adults.
Recommended
The Addams Family
“The Addams Family” is a delightful treat for adults and children.
The family is, as the classic theme song says, “mysterious and spooky, they’re altogether ooky.“ Children under 8 might not understand everything but they’re not going to be traumatized.
There’s slapstick and juvenile humor and plenty of material for adults. But it’s just funny, not the relentless collection of pop-culture references found in the Shrek series.
The tone of the movie is just right. The characters are more unusual than creepy.
Although any family that includes something called Cousin Itt, which is just a hand that moves around, is not exactly the Brady Bunch.
Voice work by Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and others, is outstanding — over-the-top. She’s icy, but in a not threatening way.
The state of the art animation is right on target as well. It’s not the splashy almost blinding look of DreamWorks animation, and it’s not so dark as to be muddled. It uses a subdued color palette that’s just the right amount of scary without being frightening.
Recommended
THEATRICAL RELEASES
Bad Boys for Life
Usually the third entry in series kills off the franchise for good, but “Bad Boys for Life” is the exception.
It’s been two decades since we last saw detectives Mike (Will Smith) and Marcus (Martin Lawrence). The movie embraces the changes that have taken place.
Marcus is about to become a grandfather and is considering retirement. On the other hand, Mike still doesn’t do things by the book, breaking down doors without a warrant and driving a sweet Porsche through the sundrenched streets of Miami.
On top of that, the villain, Isabel Aretas, operating in a secret lair in Mexico, is played with the style of a Bond villain by Kate del Castillo.
Directed by the team of two guys billed as Adil and Bilall, the movie embraces the frenetic style created by Michael Bay in the first two films (watch for Bay in a cameo giving a wedding toast). The action sequences are top notch. They’re fast paced and it’s easy to follow the action, which is sometimes not the case with Bay.
A spectacular breakout from a Mexican prison gets things quickly underway. It stays that way, with occasional breaks for making deals with the Lord and some nice family stuff involving Marcus and his grandchild.
After recovering from an attempt on his life, and against the wishes of his exasperated boss, Captain Howard (Joe Pantoliano), he’s teamed up with a special squad of young officers headed up by (Surprise!), his former girlfriend. This allows some romantic business as well as great stuff between the relatively elderly Mike and the group of much younger cops who have to put up with him.
“Bad Boys for Life” delivers much more than expected: interesting story, lots of well-staged action, humor and a variety of characters to care about.
Four Palm Trees
Dolittle
For the second time in a month a movie arrives in theaters that is a confused mess. First was “Cats” and now it’s “Dolittle.”
Both movies were creatively guided by people with previous success.
“Cats” directed by Tom Hooper and Downey’s company produced “Dolittle."
Both movies are so bad that it’s hard to believe that somebody like a studio executive should have said about each movie during the production process, “This isn’t going to work. What are you thinking about?”
Plenty has been said about “Cats,” but “Dolittle,” about the doctor who could “talk to the animals,” appeals only to kids.
The humor includes a series of fart jokes, and a sequence where an animal drags his behind along the floor in front of the queen of England.
So there’s this low level of comedy and the dialogue is out of place in a drama set in Elizabethan England:
“You crushed it kid,” “I feel like I’ve got a front-row seat at crazy town” and “snitches get stiches."
Downey, who has a powerful screen charisma, can’t seem to manage a consistent accent from scene to scene. And the action careens all over the world.
Big talent provided some of the animal voices including Emma Thompson, Ralph Fiennes, Octavia Spencer, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani and more.
The studio might have had an inkling that things were not going well. Published reports say that there were some reshoots after the initial production. That is not uncommon these days. Oftentimes a month or two of reshoots are built into budget these days, but there was no saving this.
One Palm Tree
FROM THE VAULT
Chaplin
Before Robert Downey Jr. was Iron Man or Dolittle, he starred in 1992’s “Chaplin,” an intelligent story of one of cinema’s greatest artists. Downey was nominated for the Academy Award in the comedy drama.
