A single person doing the right thing is the theme this week in home video (“Ad Astra”) and in the theaters with Clint Eastwood’s latest effort, “Richard Jewell.”
It’s Viewing the Videos.
IN HOME VIDEO/STREAMING
Ad Astra
“Ad Astra” is a masterpiece that combines thought-provoking observations on life with spectacular visuals and moments of stomach-tightening tension.
The story of an astronaut sent to the far reaches of the solar system to protect civilization from someone who might be his father could easily be just another effects-laden excessive popcorn movie.
But in the hands of director James Gray, “Ad Astra” looks at why people behave the way they do and the relationship between fathers and sons.
The astronaut, played by Brad Pitt, is A common man, but does the right thing at the right time, much as Richard Jewell does in the movie of the same name in theaters this week.
So well done. So well-acted. The characters and the ideas presented in this movie will stay with viewers for a long time.
Highly recommended
Downton Abbey
“Downton Abbey” is a special gift for its fans and a delightful adult drama/comedy for the uninitiated.
The movie picks up where the series left off in 1927, with the King and Queen coming to visit Downton Abbey mansion.
Returning are, among others; Violet, the Dowager Queen, played by the great Maggie Smith, who steals every scene she’s in; Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary, Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, Laura Carmichael as Edith Pelham and more than a dozen others.
The actual plot is interesting, with the Royal visit causing all kinds of problems when the King’s servants attempt to displace the staff. There’s also plot to kill the king and some other interesting touches.
Recommended.
Rambo: Last Blood
“I haven’t changed,” John Rambo says. “I’m just trying to keep a lid on it one day at a time.”
Sylvester Stallone is back for the fifth time as one of moviedom’s most iconic figures. And unfortunately, it’s really time to retire the character.
“Rambo: Last Blood” is a rescue-the-kidnapped-girl movie. It’s a revenge movie. It’s an action movie. It’s a violent shoot’em up.
It tries to do too much and degenerates into excessively violent chaos. Fortunately, since it’s one hour and 29 minutes, at least it’s over relatively quickly.
Not recommended.
IN THEATERS
Richard Jewell
“Richard Jewell” tells the story of a real-life hero who was mistreated by the FBI and the news media in the aftermath of the bombing at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.
A controversy has exploded around this movie. The movie strongly suggests that a female reporter exchanged sex for information from an FBI agent, which apparently did not happen. The sex for information part of the story could have been eliminated without any effect on the story.
At the center of the story is Richard Jewell, a flawed individual who desperately wanted a career in law enforcement.
Jewell is portrayed with powerful realism by Paul Walter Richardson. He physically resembles the real Jewell, and his acting is phenomenal.
The real-life Jewell (who passed away at the age of 44 in 2007) led a checkered life at the fringes of law enforcement, holding a variety of jobs before working in security at a concert where the bomb went off during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.
Part of Richardson’s skill is making the viewers root for Jewell even before the FBI and the media ruin his life. He tries to do the right thing, but overdoes it as guard at a college, impersonating a real cop while pulling people over on their way to the college to prevent them from drinking too much on school grounds.
Eventually, he discovered the bomb at Olympic Plaza and probably saved dozens of lives by helping get the crowd away from the device. He was a hero for about three days. Then the FBI and the media go after him.
The FBI (mostly in the person of a composite character played by Jon Hamm) used a variety of reprehensible techniques to try to implicate him,
The FBI persuades one of Jewell’s few friends to wear a wire to try to get him to incriminate himself. In real life, it was an FBI agent.
They tried to get him to wave his Miranda rights by telling him they were making a training film.
They leaked his name to a reporter, which led to a media frenzy that unjustly characterized him as the bomber. He and his mother were hounded day and night by the news media, staking out their apartment and following his every move.
Like Jewell, Hamm’s FBI guy is a flawed character, but Hamm’s talent almost makes him acceptable despite his morally bankrupt acts.
As Richard’s life descends into chaos, he calls an attorney, the only person who treated him like a human being instead of a fat loser.
Sam Rockwell plays attorney Watson Bryant, who was the only one to help fight for his reputation. Rockwell creates another unique character to add to his body of work including movies like including his Oscar-winner turn in “Three Billboards outside Ebbing Missouri, “ and in the title role in the FX Mini-Series “Fosse.”
The reporter who got the tip is dead, but her co-workers have vociferously defended her and called on the movie makers to include a stronger disclaimer than the one usually seen at the end of fact-based movies, which usually go something like "This movie is a based on true incidents. Certain characters and facts have been changed for dramatic purposes.”
Kathy Bates is Bobi, Richard’s mother, who knows her son is innocent and subjected to incredible humiliation when the FBI descends on the apartment she shares with Richard and carts away virtually everything including her Tupperware containers and the VHS tapes she uses when she babysits.
Besides his ability to pick great actors, one of Eastwood’s strength is his ability to tell a story in a straightforward, easy to follow manner, creating strong emotions of fear, anticipation, dismay and finally hope., when Jewell receives a letter from the FBI saying that he’s no longer a suspect.
It’s another fact-based movie from Clint Eastwood that looks at how a common person acts in unusual situations. Others were ‘”15:17 to Paris,” about young Americans who apprehended a bomber on a French train, and “The Mule,” where a senior citizen gets involved in high-level drug smuggling.
With the exception of the needless business about exchanging sex for information, this is powerful, important movie.
Four Palm Trees
Jumanji: The Next Level
“Jumanji: The Next Level” is a sequel that almost measures up to the original (“Jumani, Welcome to the Jungle”) in 2017, which was a roaring success at the box office, grossing $962 million worldwide.
It takes longer than it should to get going, but once it does, it’s funny and exciting enough for everyone, and there’s a multi-layered story for fans of the several earlier movies and the 1981 book.
After being inserted into a video game and escaping in the first movie, in the second movie a group of pals goes back into the game in search of a friend, hence the name “Jumanji: The Next Level.” And this time, they take along a couple of senior characters.
Part of the fun is watching grown-up actors do characters completely different from their bodies, like the very physical Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, portraying elderly people in young bodies.
They travel across snow, desserts, fight off a horde of marauding ostriches (which is something you don’t see every day) and confront the final villain in a castle high in the mountains.
The story is kind of jumbled, but it doesn’t matter because the whole package is so enjoyable — action, humor and great acting even in the smallest role.
There is some foul language in this movie, which is not appropriate for children. Parents should use their own judgment as to what they think is right for their family. It’s rated PG-13.
Three Palm Trees.
FROM THE VAULT
“Be Cool.” Dwayne Johnson (“Jumanji: The Next Level”) steals the show as a gay bodyguard in Hollywood who wants to be an actor. The sequel to “Get Shorty,” without John Travolta, is a terrible movie, but it’s worth watching for Johnson’s outstanding performance.
