One of the best pictures of the year, “Ford v. Ferrari” roars into theaters and a warm story about a young man and how his obsession with the music of Bruce Springsteen changed his life is home video in “Blinded by the Light.”
IN HOME VIDEO/STREAMING
Blinded by the Light
“Blinded” has the unusual premise of using the music of Bruce Springsteen as the basis of the story of a young Pakistani man coming of age in Great Britain in the late 1980s.
It's the story of a Pakistani immigrant whose life is complicated, to say the least. He’s trying to balance the pressures of being both British and Muslim.
He wants to be a writer, but his traditional Pakistani parents are trying to control his life, from his educational goals to who he should marry.
In this suffocating environment, he discovers the music of Springsteen, which changes his life.
It’s not a lavish production but has emotion, and sadness and offers moments of joyful exuberance and finding happiness in life.
Recommended
IN THEATERS
Ford v. Ferrari
“Ford v. Ferrari” is a highly entertaining epic adventure set in contemporary times.
It’s about overcoming adversity, about friendship and loyalty, about husbands and wives, fathers and sons, the will to win, international conflicts, big business, and individuality vs. corporate conformity.
It’s tragic and it’s uplifting,
“Ford v. Ferrari” also is about auto racing, and the race sequences are some of the most exciting ever seen in movies.
Two great actors, Matt Damon and Christian Bale, team up with the backing of the Ford Motor Company to create a car to break Ferrari’s stranglehold on winning the iconic auto race, The 24 Hours of Le Mans, in the mid 1960s.
After Henry Ford II, grandson of the legendary Henry Ford, is humiliated in his attempt to purchase the Ferrari Company, he becomes obsessed with winning Le Mans.
Winning the race also was key to improving the image of Ford, which was considered boring and emphasized the old wood-paneled station wagons.
Ford selects Carroll Shelby (Damon), a car designer who was forced to retire from driving due to a heart condition. Shelby hires Ken Miles (Bale), a highly skilled driver struggling to make a living as a mechanic.
Miles’s driving skills are exceeded only by his blockheaded personality.
Shelby’s life is complicated. He’s a gifted designer, but he constantly has to deal with the suits from Ford who want things to be more “Ford”-like, that is, conservative.
He battles with Miles, whose combative personality combined with superior driving skills and his need for perfection create constant tension. These actors are at the top of their game.
Auto racing, especially in the time of the movies, was a highly macho world. But another strength of this movie is the fact that even the wife of Miles is a great character.
She supports her husband in his struggles. It could easily be a stereotype but the writing and the work by actress Cailtrona Balfe is a strong addition to the story.
This is broad canvas, with filming extending from Southern California to France, and heart-stopping racing footage. It remains a compelling story of personal challenges.
Candidate for best picture of the year. Five Palm Trees.
Charlie’s Angels
“Charlie’s Angels” like a Bourne movie, in terms of excitement and pacing, only not, you know, so serious.
There’s action, travel around the world and the plan by a series of special operatives (“Angels”) to save the world.
“Charlie’s Angels” is not a chick flick, but its presented in a smooth style with some humor. Director Elizabeth Banks (she also wrote the screen play), is second to no one when it comes to staging the big action sequences.
This is a big picture, with action all over the world, but it is about Charlie’s Angels.
In the original 1970s television series, there were just three Angels, supervised by Bosley, but working for Charlie, who was present only as a voice over the phone.
After 40 years (and two other movies) the Angels are a secret organization with offices all over the word, each supervised by a “Bosley,” which is now a rank in the organization, sort of a general manager. Banks is one of the Bosleys.
The opening sequence is Angels Sabina (Kristen Stewart) and Jane (Ella Balanska) in an operation overseen by John Bosley (Patrick Stewart) to turn a smuggler over to the authorities. The job involves the usual secret agent daring do, like picking locks and departing the scene on the side of a helicopter.
A year later, a computer programmer Elena tries to turn over information about a dangerous flaw in a computer program to Edgar Bosley (Djimon Hounsou). They are ambushed; Edgar is killed and Elena is left to drown. She’s rescued by Angel Jane and brought into the team supervised by Rebekah Bosley (Banks). The team is now complete.
Sabina is seemingly flakey, always ready with a quick remark, but all business when necessary. Jane is a former British Secret Service agent who knows her way around special weapons. And now Elena (Naomi Scott Jasmine in “Aladdin”) provides super computer skills.
The television series made Farah Fawcett Majors a world-wide television star and helped create more television shows with female leads.
This movie is not going to change the world, but it’s above average for an action film.
Three Palm Trees.
The Good Liar
“The Good Liar” is a by-the-numbers movie about con artists who can’t be lifted out of the ordinary in spite of the best efforts of two excellent actors, Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen.
It’s nice to see two actors get a chance to star in a movie that would normally feature much younger actors, but the screenplay, by Jeffrey Hatcher adapted from the best-selling novel by Nicholas Searle, doesn’t provide them with enough to work with.
Things are set up quickly with Roy (McKellen) and his posse fleecing a would-be investor before he hooks up online with Betty (Mirren). He plans an elaborate scheme to separate the wealthy widow Betty from her money.
It is enjoyable to watch the seniors courting each other in an elegant setting of London and the delicate dance of deception: who is conning whom?
One of the deficiencies in the script is that the filmmakers felt it necessary to take the last 20 minutes to explain everything to the viewer. Contrast that with “The Sting,” where things were explained with several quick camera shots.
Two Palm Trees.
FROM THE VAULT
Gods and Monsters
Ian McKellen and director Bill Condon worked together 1998’s “Gods and Monsters,” a partly fictionalized version of the interesting life of British film director James Whale, who directed “Frankenstein” and “Bride of Frankenstein” and struggled with his homosexuality in 1950s Britain.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.