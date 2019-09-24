A big star in a big movie lights it up on the big screen in “Ad Astra” and “Yesterday” is delightful on a much smaller scale in home video.
HOME VIDEO/STREAMING
Yesterday
This is the feel-good movie of the year. See it. You’ll be glad you did.
While the premise of “Yesterday” is preposterous, the warmth of the story, the charm of the actors, and the music of the Beatles, all make “Yesterday” an absolute delight.
After a struggling musician is struck by a bus during a global blackout, he comes to in a world without the Beatles and their music. Only he knows their songs.
After his accident, he plays some Beatles songs for his friends and family, who are taken with the music, because, well, it’s the Beatles. He searches the internet and finds only information about beetles as bugs.
The scenes where Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) plays Beatles songs as his own are amusing and intense, as friends and family are profoundly struck by the classic beauty and emotion of the songs.
The producers were able to reach a licensing agreement, which means all the real songs are used.
Highly recommended.
Shaft
Two actors in their 70s bring charisma and cool to “Shaft,” but the confusing story of drug dealing and revenge squanders what could have been a great movie.
The newest movie tries to remain true to what made Shaft a great character. But his Neanderthal treatment of women and politically incorrect treatment of everybody else sadly make him a somewhat inappropriate hero for these times.
Thirty years after disappearing from his son’s life, John Shaft Jr. (Samuel L. Jackson) is surprised to find his son JJ (Jessie T. Usher) back in his life.
Late in the movie, John Shaft Senior (Richard Roundtree) is brought onto the screen. Like Jackson, he’s got charisma to spare, but the movie basically collapses at this point.
Great fun watching pros Jackson and Roundtree show why they’re screen legends, but that’s all this has going for it.
Not recommended
IN THEATERS
Ad Astra
“Ad Astra” is a masterpiece that combines thought provoking observations on life with spectacular visuals and moments of stomach-tightening tension.
The story of an astronaut sent to the far reaches of the solar system to protect civilization from someone who might be his father could easily be just another effects-laden excessive popcorn movie.
But in the hands of director James Gray (who co-wrote the script with Ethan Gross), “Ad Astra” looks at why people behave the way they do and the relationship between fathers and sons.
Following some breathtaking outer space photography of a giant space antenna orbiting over the earth, Roy (Brad Pitt) survives an explosion.
Something in his makeup gives him almost superhuman characteristics including blood pressure that never rises and allows him to perform in high stress situations.
Jeff is in a complicated situation. His unique abilities make him the ideal person to try and stop blasts of electromagnetic energy that are threatening to end life on earth.
These abilities makes him a good man in tough situations, but maybe not so much in his private life, as we see through brief flashbacks with Liv Tyler as a wife who has left him.
The blasts originate from Neptune and the government feels that Roy’s father, Clifford (Tommy Lee Jones), who disappeared on a mission seeking life in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, might be responsible.
This is a complex adventure story about Roy’s struggles to contact his father.
The movie is set in the near future, where Virgin Atlantic provides commercial space ship service to the moon (with a $125 charge for a blanket and a pillow).
Special effects are superior, including the magnificent vistas of the earth from outer space, on the moon, where Roy is attacked in an outer space version of Mad Max, and in the searing heat and mud-red colors of Mars.
Roy is a common man, but his ability to overcome almost every situation reinforces the saying that history sometimes gives us the person we need for difficult times (think Churchill, or Roosevelt). The flaws in his personality make him perhaps the only man who could save the universe.
And what caused his father to begin setting off the life-threatening electromagnetic blast? Tommy Lee Jones is a joy. A character who wants to end all life in the universe could have been a wild-eyed psycho, instead of someone who’s behavior seems logical even if it’s threatening civilization.
It’s been a good year for Brad Pitt. He was excellent as the stuntman side kick in “Once Upon at Time … In Hollywood,’ sharing things with Leonard DiCaprio. “Ad Astra” is clearly his movie and Jeff is a fascinating character. He seems to be without emotion, but Pitt makes us care about him in spite of his seeming lack of human feelings.
So well done. So well acted. The characters and the ideas presented in this movie will stay with viewers for a long time.
Five Palm Trees. See it on as big a screen as you can.
Rambo: Last Blood
“I haven’t changed,” John Rambo says. “I’m just trying to keep a lid on it one day at a time.”
Sylvester Stallone is back for the fifth time as one of movies’ most iconic figures. And unfortunately, it’s really time to retire the character.
In the fifth movie, he actually has changed in some ways. He’s older. His face shows the mileage of his age. He’s running a small ranch in Arizona, where he helps raise the granddaughter of an old friend.
And he has a particular set of skills that he will use to find the bad guys and kill them.
Oh, wait. That’s the “Taken” series with Liam Neeson.
Like “Taken,” “Rambo: Last Blood” is a rescue-the-kidnapped girl movie. It’s a revenge movie. It’s an action film where the hero alone goes up against dozens of bad guys. It’s a shoot ‘em up with the final showdown between the hero and head bad guy. And it’s a very violent movie, with decapitations, impalings, and beating hearts being pulled out of bodies.
It tries to do too many things and does none of them well.
All the mayhem gets underway when the young woman Rambo helped raise decides to go Mexico and find the father who abandoned her. She’s supposed to be on her way to college.
She encounters human traffickers and Rambo goes to find her.
Stallone as Rambo still operates in a take-no-prisoners mode when the situation requires it, but even though Rambo struggles with PTSD, his Rambo is mostly somewhat restrained and reflective on the challenges he has faced in life.
“Rambo: Last Blood” degenerates in an excessive violent move with explicit violence usually seen in hard core horror films. At one hour and 29 minutes, at least it’s over relatively quickly.
One Palm Tree.
FROM THE VAULT
Expendables
Sylvester Stallone (“Rambo: Last Blood”) is without a doubt one of the true action stars of his generation. Besides Rambo and Rocky, he led a group of mercenaries in “The Expendables” in 2010, which was a straight-ahead, solid action film with not too much concern about the plot.
