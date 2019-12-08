“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” a great job from Quentin Tarantino, is in home video, and two smaller works are successful in theaters: “Dark Waters” and “Queen and Slim.”
It’s Viewing the Videos.
IN HOME VIDEO/STREAMING
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
If you’re a fan of Quentin Tarantino or you enjoy the unpredictable, “Once Upon a Time…. In Hollywood” is for you.
The title suggests that this might not be a true story. It exists in an alternative universe, where fictional characters interact with real people from Los Angeles in 1969.
The real-life characters include the notorious cult leader Charles Manson, movie director Roman Polanski and actress Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie.
Among fictional characters are Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt).
The movie is jam-packed with cultural references of the time like the sounds of Boss Radio KHJ and backdrop of the streets of L.A of the ’60s.
Tarantino doesn’t make a lot of movies, so when he does, he makes it special. "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” he’s at the top of his game.
Highly recommended.
Hustlers
This is a time in history where it’s desirable to have movies with tough female leads. They might be villains, but it’s their turn.
While “Hustlers" might be the right movie for the times, unfortunately, it’s not very good.
Outstanding acting by Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu goes to waste in a movie that feels like it’s someone’s first effort as a movie maker in high school.
Described as “Inspired by a true story,” “Hustlers” is based on a famous New York magazine article about strip club dancers.
A group of dancers started drugging men and running up huge charges on their credit cards.
Ramona (Jennifer Lopez) was the ringleader. Lopez’s character is everything audiences want in a tough leading character and this time it’s a female.
The female characters are strong and well developed with unique personalities.
But the male characters are pretty much all stereotypes.
The movie has a very high gloss and the dancers are spectacular, but the quality production values and above average acting are wasted.
Not recommended.
IT CHAPTER TWO
Horror films (and comedies) should be shorter rather than longer.
After “It Chapter Two” lumbers to a close after two hours and 49 minutes, any interest in the characters or scary feelings generated by the story will have long since dissipated.
As a follow-up to “It” from 2017, “IT Chapter Two” has the characters returning to the small town of Derry to complete the job of killing the evil clown Pennywise.
They thought that they had taken care of that in the first movie, almost three decades earlier, but they were wrong.
It’s stylish enough with bursts of well-directed and edited terror, but the movie can’t sustain energy over the bloated running time.
If this thing had been trimmed by 30 to 45 minutes, the overall quality of the production could have made this compelling entertainment.
Instead, we’re left with a lump of good ingredients that gradually melted down into an endless, boring failure.
Not recommended
IN THEATERS
Dark Waters
The true story of a single lawyer taking on one of America’s largest corporations and winning could be pretty dull, but “Dark Waters” is compelling, inspiring and entertaining.
In the end, DuPont was forced to admit that it knew some of its products were causing cancer, hid that fact and continued to dump cancer-causing products in the waters around Parkersburg, West Virginia.
It’s not the feel-good movie of the year, but it does show that one person can make a difference and sometimes the good guys win.
It’s doubtful that when attorney Robert Bilott (Mark Ruffalo) decided to help a friend of his grandmother, he knew he was starting a 20-year battle that would risk his job, his reputation, his family and even possibly his life.
Even more unusual was the fact that Bilott started the suit against DuPont when he was a member of one of the law firms representing that firm.
This is a remarkable film that makes a story of a lawyer pouring through giant piles of documents and getting slapped down again and again by DuPont interesting.
The script is very good and it gives the actors plenty to work with. Victor Garber takes the role of the unpleasant leader of the DuPont more than just evil doing caricature.
Tim Robbins is Bilott’s boss at the law firm who discourages Bilott at first. He comes to realize the importance of what Bilott doing and continues to support him.
And Anne Hathaway, in a basically thankless role as Bilott’s husband, who “stands by her man” turns in a believable and nuanced performance.
Star Ruffalo worked for years to get this moving made and we should thank him for it.
Four Palm Trees.
Queen and Slim
After awkward first date, Slim and Queen get caught up a traffic stop gone bad that results in the shooting death of the cop who made the stop and was trying to kill them.
Director Melina Matsoukas and writer Lena Waith purposely used these names as they are names many black people use to refer to each other, emphasizing the fact that story is a universal one.
Slim and Queen make a run for it, in the tradition of “Bonnie and Clyde” or “Thelma and Louise.”
Their relationship is troubled as there wasn’t going to be a second date. She’s an attorney and found him through an online dating app.
The relationship slowly develops from mild dislike of each other into something for meaningful.
They’re truly star crossed lovers; there’s no way this ends well. Their odyssey takes them from Ohio to New Orleans and finally to Florida, final stop before heading to Cuba. During each stop, the sound track is music of that area.
It’s a journey off the beaten path, away from interstate highways and off the grid because they lose their phones at the beginning.
Queen his played by Jodie Turner-Smith making her feature film debut. Queen is self-assured and after the cop is killed, there is no hesitation about going on the run. Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”) provides a suburb contrast to Queen as a working class, devout individual who rightly or wrongly goes on the run with Queen after she says there’s no upside in sticking around
Director Matsoukas and writer Waith worked together on Aziz Ansari’s jewel of show, “Master of None,” on Netflex. Like that show, this story is well crafted, motivations are clear. But they do seem to indulge in too many montages and lingering close-ups of their very attractive stars, which could have been eliminated without damaging the effect of the movie at all.
There are many movies with someone on the run like Jason Bourne, or Gerard Butler as a wrongly accused Secret Service Agent, where the people always have a cell phone, can magically start any vehicle and have a seemingly endless collection of secret closets with cash, guns and other stuff to help them while they on the run.
Queen and Slim have no such luxuries, although Slim does know how to steal a car without using the keys.
Sadly, the story of white cops encountering black people does often end in unjustified violence, and this movie provides a universal look at that part of our society.
Four Palm Trees
FROM THE VAULT
Get Out
As great as Kaluuya is in “Queen and Slim,” he was riveting in “Get Out,” the directing debut of Jordan Peele. For his work in “Get Out,” he was nominated for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a SAG Award and a BAFTA.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.