And late last week, an important figure in American cinema passed away.
Peter Fonda
Peter Fonda, who was at the forefront of one of the seismic changes in American cinema, died Friday. He was part of Hollywood royalty — son of Henry Fonda, sister to Jane and father of Bridget
He co-wrote, directed and starred in “Easy Rider,” one of the films in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s that led to directors taking an even more important role in the creative process and helped start the counterculture movement in this country.
He was nominated for a Best Original Screen Play Oscar in 1969 for “Easy Rider” and Best Actor Oscar for “Ulee’s Gold” in 1997. Peter Fonda was 79.
HOME VIDEO/STREAMING
The Hustle
“The Hustle” is a quick caper movie perfectly tailored to the contrasting styles of the freewheeling Rebel Wilson and the icy calm of Anne Hathaway.
An updated remake of “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” with women taking the lead roles, it’s timely (with women as the lead characters) but also straight ahead funny in a lush setting in the south of France.
Penny (Wilson) and Josephine (Hathaway) are con artists. They’re crooks, but they justify their actions by saying they steal from men who treat women badly.
Remakes are usually unsatisfactory, but “The Hustle” is a delightful exception to that rule. Recommended.
A Dog’s Journey
“A Dog’s Journey” is a sequel to the successful “A Dog’s Purpose” from 2017. “A Dog’s Journey” is about dogs, families, life, death and happiness
You expect tears in a movie about “A Dog’s Purpose” and the movie delivers.
Josh Gad returns from the first movie as the voice of the dog, Bailey.
Ethan (Dennis Quaid) told Bailey to take care of his granddaughter C.J. (Kathryn Prescott). Bailey passes through several incarnations, crossing paths with C.J. at key times in her life.
There’s so much noise, chaos and excess in many movies these days, that “A Dog’s Journey” is a welcome contrast. It’s the story about everyday people and how humans interact with dogs to the benefit of both.
“A Dog’s Journey” is a great way to spend some time, shed a few tears and feel good when you leave the theater.
Recommended.
The Sun Is Also a Star
“The Sun Is Also a Star” is a movie for young adults.
Based on a best seller by Nicola Yoon, it’s the story of two people whose paths intersect and “the choices we make and the path that we choose,” to quote the screenplay.
Two very likeable actors, Yara Shahida from (“Black-ish” and its spin-off “Grownish”) and Charles Melton (from “Riverdale” on the CW), meet cute in a multi-cultural New York City. She’s Black, he’s Korean. Their chance encounter will determine the direction of the future for each of them.
This is a formula movie, but it’s well done and the target audience should be pleased.
Recommended.
IN THEATERS
Where’d You Go, Bernadette?
“Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” sounds like a comedy, but it’s not.
It’s a somewhat overwrought drama with an eccentric genius at the center, who causes trouble for those around her, even for the people who love her.
Your appreciation of this story might depend on your tolerance for wacky characters like Bernadette.
And the story takes forever to get moving.
Cate Blanchett is Bernadette, a genius architect who flamed out 20 years earlier and fled the L.A. architectural scene to Seattle with her husband Elgie (Billy Crudup) when he sold his company to Microsoft. In the intervening time, her career stagnates although she develops a very special relationship with her daughter Bee (Emma Nelson).
About halfway through the story, Bernadette succumbs to all the pressure and disappears, finally, at long last getting to the point of the movie: “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?”
The movie is based on a well-received and popular novel, but the appeal is lost in the translation to the screen.
The characters are well drawn but they spend most of their time reciting lengthy passages from the book.
This is not good movie making. It might work as a radio play but not as a movie. Even with some spectacular settings like Seattle and Antarctica, it’s still very tiresome.
Nelson makes her movie debut. She belongs in the big leagues with Blanchett and Crudup. Besides being a sensational actress, she looks like a normal person instead of a movie teenager.
Other actors make strong contributions in the face of this weak material: Kristen Wiig, Laurence Fishburne, Megan Mullally and Steve Zahn.
Highly disappointing. Two Palm Trees.
Good Boys
“Good Boys” is just rip-roaring funny.
It’s always funny hearing foul language come out of the mouths of sixth graders, but “Good Boys” does it with some style.
It’s hard to say an R-rated comedy (For “strong crude sexual content…and language throughout,” according to the movie rating people) is classy, but in its own disgusting way, “Good Boys” has a plenty of appeal.
It’s not just a collection of funny physical and verbal gags, although it is that.
There also is full, rich story about what’s like to be a sixth grader. You’re on the edge of puberty. There are things about sex and being an adult that you don’t’ really understand.
And now, there’s a new set of rules with the #MeToo movement.
Max, Lucas and Thor (there’s a name for a millennial kid) are going to their first party where they’re going to kiss girls, only they have no idea about how to do it.
Their journey has them using a drone to spy on “nymphomaniac” neighbor girl to get some tips on kissing, which ends badly.
By the way, according to the boys, a nymphomaniac is “someone who has sex on land and sea.”
The drone crashes, the girl confiscates it and the boys make off with the girl’s purse, which contains drugs. They know the drug is “Molly” but they don’t know what that means.
The adults, including Will Forte and Lil Ray Howery, supply a realistic adult presence to the chaos of the kids.
Keith L. Williams (Lucas) is a sixth grader who is anti-bullying, anti-drug (drugs ruin people lives and destroy neighborhoods) and wants the boys to ask permission before kissing a CPR dummy, which is actually a sex doll that the boys come across.
But the star is Jacob Tremblay, who plays Max.
Trembly made a huge impact on “The Room” and “Wonder” with Julia Roberts.
Stuck in the middle ground between childhood and adolescence, if this is how great the kid can act now (he’s 12!) his future is unlimited.
This is not just a recycled version of previous movies. It’s a new look at what it means for a boy to be in sixth grade when he wants to be college age.
This is its own story and grownups will enjoy it.
“Good Boys” is a welcome addition to the “Superbad”/"40-Year Old Virgin”/"Bridesmaid” genre — movies for adults that use profanity and vulgarity without being gratuitous.
Four Palm Trees.
Blinded by The Light
“Blinded by the Light” is the most recent in a series of enjoyable movie musicals that began in late 2018 with the excellent new version of “A Star is Born.”
“Blinded” has the unusual premise of using the music of Bruce Springsteen as the basis of the story of a young Pakistani man coming of age in Great Britain in the late 1980s.
Gurinder Chadha, director of “Bend It Like Beckham” gets things off to an energetic start and moves smoothly through the life of Javed (Viveik Kaira).
Javed is the son of a Pakistani immigrant whose life is complicated, to say the least. He’s trying to balance the pressures of being both British and Muslim.
He wants to be a writer, but his traditional Pakistani parents are trying to control his life, from his education goals to who he should marry.
In the midst of this suffocating environment, Javed discovers the music of Springsteen.
Interesting depiction of a tough time in Britain. The economy was tanking and dislike of immigrants was increasing.
And, let’s face it, if you’re going to do montages, Springsteen is a good choice to provide the background music.
There’s been a good run of musicals recent: “A Star is Born,” “Bohemian Rhapsody," "Rocketman Man,” “Yesterday.” Add to that list “Blinded by the Light.” It’s not a lavish production like some of those movies, but it has the impact of emotion and sadness at the same time offering moments of joyful exuberance and ultimately about finding happiness in life.
Four Palm Trees.
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Turning video games into movies is difficult.
Making a sequel equal or better to the first movie is difficult.
“The Angry Birds Movie 2” overcomes both obstacles.
The birds and the pigs are fighting again in “Birds 2,” but they are forced to team up to fight a greater foe. It’s an interesting story, which is nice, but it’s really just a cover for the great collection of exquisite visuals.
Add in great voice work by Jason Sudekis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkafina, Sterling K Brown, Tiffany Haddish, Peter Dinklage and more and it’s quality work all the way through.
Making his feature film debut, director Mark Van Orman (“The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack” on the Cartoon Network) delivers a film that works on all levels.
Four Palm Trees.
FROM THE VAULT
Superbad
“Superbad,” written by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogan, who were two of the producers on “Good Boys,” is another film that celebrates vulgarity but not in a gratuitous way. It stars Michael Sera and Jonah Hill. Hill also was one of the producers on “Good Boys.” It’s for grownups.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
. Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.