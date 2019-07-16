Two formula genre pictures in theaters this week. “Stuber” an action-comedy hits all the right notes while the alligators-chasing-people movie “Crawl” can’t get out of its own way and is disappointing.
HOME VIDEO/STREAMING
Shazam
As all the super hero movies become a larger and almost overwhelming aspect of the movie business, “Shazam” is a perfect change of pace. It respects and loves the superhero, but isn’t afraid to have some fun.
There’s the usual battle for the future of mankind along with some touching and interesting family stories.
And It offers a humorous look at what it would really be like if a 15-year-old boy suddenly found himself with superpowers, but without any instructions or guidance on how to behave.
“Shazam” is different, but never strays too far from its roots to perfectly combine the super hero, the comedy and the touching story of a foster kid who finds out life has something special for him.
Recommended.
Breakthrough
The story in a faith-based movie like “Breakthrough,” is usually so powerful that an uncomplicated presentation is enough to have tremendous emotional impact. “Breakthrough” misses the opportunity.
“Breakthrough” struggles with some uneven acting and occasional episodes of proselytizing but still is remarkably uplifting and causes a few tears as well.
Based on the true story of John, a teenage boy who was trapped under the ice in a frozen pond for 15 minutes and was without a heartbeat for 45 minutes in the hospital before miraculously recovering. Chrissy Metz (“This is Us”) and Topher Grace (TV’s “That ‘70s Show” and Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman”) co-star.
This is a powerful story, but for all its impact, its flaws prevent it from stepping out of the niche audience for faith-based works.
Not recommended.
IN THEATERS
Stuber
While “Stuber” doesn’t quite measure up to the classic buddy movies like “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” or action comedies like “Beverly Hills Cop” and “Lethal Weapon,” it’s still very good. It’s fast paced and funny, very funny.
The cast, led by Dave Bautista (“Guardians of the Universe”) and Kumail Nanjiani (“The Big Sick,” HBO’s “Silicon Valley”) generate the perfect chemistry between a hard-boiled cop and the Uber driver the cop forces to drive around L.A. in search of the drug smugglers who killed his partner.
That part is typical, but there are some things that make this different.
Vic, the cop, has had laser surgery on his eyes the day he hooks up with Uber driver Stu. He’s called “Stuber” by his boss in his other job at a home improvement store.
Atlanta fills in for Los Angeles in this movie (except for some scenic and freeway shots). The film has just the right visual atmosphere for a partnership that takes place during a chaotic and violent trip through Los Angeles. The movie opens on one of those iconic nighttime shots of the LA skyline and swirling, turning freeways.
The dialogue is wisecracking between Vic and his partner in the opening as they prepare to arrest a drug smuggler. Things quickly turn into a loud fight including gunfire and spectacular hand-to-hand fighting involving the cops and the villain Teijo. The fight leads to the death of Vic’s partner. Teijo is played by martial arts expert Iko Uwais and his considerable talents (“Mile 22,” “The Raid” and “The Raid 2”) are on display here and elsewhere in the film. He can’t really act very well, but he knows to fight.
The movie jumps to six months later. Vic is still pursuing Teijo, and this is where Stu enters.
Chemistry is important in a buddy movie, and both leads are strong. Bautista is best known for his action movie, tough guy skills, but here also shows nuanced emotion, especially when dealing with estranged daughter Nicole (Natalie Morales). He’s really funny, too.
You expect Nanjiani to be funny, and he is in many ways. His Stu is quite the millennial guy, working two jobs, struggling to be a Five-Star Uber driver, offering his customers chocolate, water and a choice of music from his iPod. He also has a female best friend who is oblivious to his obvious years long-infatuation with her. And after getting involved with Vic, he becomes, while not exactly Bruce Willis or Jason Statham, pretty tough in his own way.
A story revolving around an Uber driver who ends up in a series of gunfights might not seem the best product placement, but according to Nanjiani, the producers talked to the Uber people about the movie. The only thing that they were concerned about was to make sure that use of their app was shown correctly.
So many funny lines here from writer Tipper Clancy that I don’t want to spoil any of them.
A good mixture of multi-faceted characters, solid acting, action and humor, make “Stuber” a good choice for a night at the movies.
Four Palm Trees.
Crawl
A daughter and her father are trapped by a hurricane in an old house with several alligators and they must fight for their lives.
This movie doesn’t pretend to be anything else but a compact, intense thriller, but its impact is blunted by chaotic editing and setting most of the movie in the crawl space under the house. It’s a dark space filled with murky water, low ceilings and pipes and cramped areas.
It’s hard to be scared when you can’t see what’s going on.
The daughter, Hayley (Kaya Scodelario) is a collegiate swimmer, which helps her swim around the water-filled basement and through a giant underwater storm drain connected to the house. Her swimming skills help her just like Shelly Winter’s did in the original “Poseidon Adventure.”
This movie has its moments, but the effect is softened by the muddled directing and editing.
Two Palm Trees.
FROM THE VAULT
The Big Sick
Kumail Nanjiani (“Stuber”) co-wrote and starred in 2017’s “The Big Sick.” Oscar-nominated for Best Original Screenplay, it’s a moving, funny and mostly true story of another Uber driver who is trying to get into stand-up comedy and what happens when his girlfriend is suddenly struck with a life threatening illness.
Zoe Kazin, Holly Hunter and Ray Romano make big contributions to an emotional film.
