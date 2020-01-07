A movie with Oscar potential (“Joker) arrives in home video this week. Theatrical releases are a predictable animated feature “Spies in Disguise” and a predictable horror film, “The Grudge.”
It’s Viewing the Videos.
HOME VIDEO/STREAMING
Joker
Joaquin Phoenix turns in an Oscar-worthy performance in “Joker.”
“Joker,” and Phoenix, will astound some people and infuriate others.
No one will walk away without a strong opinion.
“Joker” offers one take on what turned civilian Arthur Fleck into one of the great villains of movies and comic books — The Joker.
It’s an emotionally involving, if depressing story. The character of The Joker was pretty evil, and this story is one way of explaining it.
Fleck (Phoenix) makes his living as a clown for hire. After being beaten up twice by street thugs, he shoots three of them, setting off tumultuous protests in New York City.
“Joker” is a complicated movie. The movie is definitely something to think about, punctuated by graphic violence, and some odd laughter from the audience.
Recommended.
The Lighthouse
Two men are assigned to work at an isolated lighthouse for four weeks in the late 19th Century. One of them is Willem Dafoe. What could go wrong?
The answer, of course, is plenty. Dafoe is Thomas Wake and Robert Pattinson is Ephraim Winslow. “The Lighthouse” is a horror film that gives both actors the chance to exhibit their considerable skills while unleashing a generous helping of serous scariness.
Both men have secrets and reveal their backgrounds (or don’t) as things slowly degenerate into contradictory stories, bad dreams, a one-eyed seagull, assumed identities, and a violent storm.
The story is genuinely unsettling and humorous at the same time. “The Lighthouse” is quality work in the psychological horror genre.
Recommended.
THEATRICAL RELEASES
The Grudge
Whether or not you like “The Grudge” depends largely on if you’re a fan of hard core horror films.
The movie has its roots in “J-horror,” a genre that combines the afterlife, technology and tired plots. People keep moving into a house even after numerous previous occupants have met, well, unimaginable horror.
The movie is a reboot of a remake from 2004, which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar.
This time around, John Cho (“Star Trek Beyond”), Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”), Demián Bichir (“Hateful Eight,” “Alien: Covenant” and the horror film “The Nun”) give it a try, but at best, it’s a middling effort. It takes forever to get started, even if there are some conventional scary moments toward the end.
This is only for fans, and not very particular ones, either.
Two Palm Trees.
Spies in Disguise
This is yet another buddy movie with Will Smith. This time (SURPRISE) he’s a secret agent, only he’s transformed into a pigeon.
By the way, in case you couldn’t guess, it’s animated.
Smith brings his usual high class sophistication to the role, even if he’s a pigeon.
Walter Becket (Tom Holland) is the relatively youthful scientist (an M.I.T. graduate) who accidentally makes Lance Sterling (Smith) a pigeon.
Holland has been Spider-Man in a number of films including the highly creative animated film “Spider-Man: Far from Home” earlier this year. Even though it’s animated, it’s still a superhero movie and Holland’s experience serves him well.
As usual, the two buddies must save the universe, but also have to see if they can turn Sterling back into a human being.
Quality work from Blue Sky Animation at 20th Century Fox and a movie that parents can accompany their children to see without feeling their brain cells die.
Three Palm Trees.
FROM THE VAULT
Gladiator/Walk the Line/The Master
Joaquin Phoenix, who deserves an Oscar nomination for “Joker,” was nominated for an Oscar in each of these films. He didn’t win, but he’s outstanding in all of them.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
. Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.