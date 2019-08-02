It is a rare instance when a play filled with such sorrow can leave you with hope. Not overflowing with hope but just the slightest glimmer.
"Water By The Spoonful" on the Studio Theatre stage at The Long Beach Playhouse is able to offer that which we crave when attending the theatre. We go to experience the human condition, to see into other lives and connect with each other.
Quiara Alegrîa Hudes's Pulitzer Prize-winning play about addicts connecting online in a sober chat group brings you to a place where you can see and value each fully fleshed-out character on stage. This production is beautifully directed by Ryan Holihan. The action is skillfully crafted to feel as if the online community is present in each other's lives even though they are nothing more than words on a screen until certain events draw them all together.
We are also introduced to Elliot, a veteran of the Iraq War who has struggles of his own and his cousin, a professor, who seems to have her life well in hand.
This piece makes it clear how addiction crosses all socio-economic, cultural and racial boundaries.
The play, which was commissioned by Hartford Stage as part of Hudes's 2008-2009 Aetna New Voices Fellowship, debuted at Hartford Stage in October 2011. In awarding it the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 2012, the organization described it as an imaginative play about the search for meaning by a returning Iraq War veteran working in a sandwich shop in his hometown of Philadelphia. Quiara, the author, described it as a drama that looks at addiction through a wide lens and relationships across the planet.
The production at the Playhouse is thoughtfully crafted by the actors that allow these characters the brofest of their lives onstage. Maria V. Oliveria as Yazmin Ortiz and Marco Estrada as Eliot Ortiz are cousins who begin us on this journey with a kind of slice of life realism that welcomes you right into the world. I was drawn further and further in by the honesty of the whole cast. Each performance was as balanced and cared for as much as the last. I got the feeling that this cast had truly bonded as they had the play of energy back and forth that you typically see with a seasoned professional cast.
Jeff Jacobs as Fountainhead/John projected an arrogance that we watched collapse along his character's journey. Robin D. Harrison as Chutes & Ladders/Claton and Rose Kim as Orangutan/Madeliene have a wonderful chemistry as they tackle some of the best writing in the play.
Jonathan Garcia plays several parts and helps to maintain the tension throughout the piece. But holding it all together is Synida Fontes as Haikumom/Odessa. Fontes's heart and struggles are so delicately offered to the audience that you can almost see the thoughts running through her mind before she opens her mouth.
This play is not a feel-good piece. It's raw, it's honest, and it is blunt. But, it is pure and truthful and that is what we need right now — truth. Which is, I suppose, why it gave me just s spoonful of hope.
