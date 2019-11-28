Original theatrical work is promised in the mission statements of many theater companies. It is a noble aspiration to want to add to the body of live theatrical performance.
Yet, so many companies rely upon tried and true titles to pay the bills. This is a necessity as it is difficult to get the attention of the already advertising besieged public. During the holidays, for example, "A Christmas Carol" floods the landscape with every variation possible. It is a brave company that at this time of year would decide to offer an unknown work.
At both California Repertory Company (CalRep) and The Long Beach Shakespeare Company (LBSC) new or little known works have been produced. Both original, but as different as two works can be.
At 'CalRep' "Move: The History of a Hand" is an energetic movement piece devised organically by director Ezra LeBank and The Ensemble. With no dialogue and a variety of songs, this pastiche holds interest in an uneven way. Through the theme, we are taken on a 60-minute voyage.
From blacklight sequences where the hands are the only body part visible to complex movement where the hand plays a central role, each segment does its best to captivate. While some of these were very clear and pointed in their expression of 'hand,' it was often the more abstract sections that held my attention.
The cast was deeply committed to the work, but not all were experienced enough to pull off some of the more acrobatic choreography. Especially when compared to a few who were extremely athletic and mere feet away.
While the word history in the title may be misleading, it was certainly a thorough exploration of the experience of what we communicate through gesture.
Across town at The Long Beach Shakespeare Company, a composition by the founder Helen Borgers is the original work offered for the holiday season. "The Plot to Overthrow Christmas" is a whimsical take on the "heel-face turn" trope where bad guy turns good. (Think the Grinch or Ebenezer Scrooge.)
While last year's Christmas offering, also penned by Borgers, was clearly aimed at children, this piece has an unclear demographic. Its dialogue done in rhyme feels Seussian, but its characters are those only adults would recognize. However, the author recognized even adults need help with the piece and added a voice-only character named Sotto Voce (a voice-over) to explain some of the more archaic terms used in the dialogue.
The plot centers around Mephistopheles wanting to stop Christmas once and for all, so she enlists her top baddies to brainstorm a solution. Once the plan was decided, a member of the team is dispatched via "Surface Hellevator" (get it — Service Elevator) to enact it. Along the way, this emissary from the underworld accidentally travels to earthly locations and encounters various humans who recount to us, in variety show styles, songs, stories, and poems loosely related to Christmas or in one case, just the frozen north.
At the end of our 60-minute journey, the agent of evil reaches his destination and has a change of heart only found in children's stories. Problem is that none of the content is really something that a child could relate to. The actors struggle with this throughout. Is this camp? Is this sentimentalism? Is it satire?
There are two very good performances here — Leonardo Lerma as Emperor Nero and Andy Kallok as Santa Claus. These two actors do their level best to keep their scenes as grounded as possible and that is to their credit.
I do hope "The Plot to Overthrow Christmas" finds its audience. I always marvel at the earnestness of the group at LBSC, because it is clear how much they care about their work.