"Yeah, keep your eyes on the road, your hands upon the wheel,
"Keep your eyes on the road, your hands upon the wheel,
"We're goin' to the roadhouse, we're gonna have a real good time."
In 1989, Patrick Swayze swaggered his way into our lives in a little cult movie called "Roadhouse." The movie directed by (I kid you not) Rowdy L. Herrington, centers around the Double Deuce, a gritty roadside bar in Jasper, a small Missouri town — “The kind of place where they sweep up the eyeballs after closing.”.
The owner, tired of his joint being terrorized nightly by meat-headed professional drinkers, summons the best bouncer in the business, Dalton. Dalton also happens to have a college degree in philosophy — yeah, you read that correctly. He is to bring peace to the bar for $5,000 down and $500 a week — so the owner can remodel and expand.
Dalton quickly finds country losers and louts are the least of his worries. He finds his biggest obstacle in the hired guns of Brad Wesley, an evil sadist who holds the helpless town in his iron grasp so that he can finally open the town's first JCPenny — yep.
Its charms are obvious. The insane plot. The bizarre cast of characters. The plot driven by the force of Dalton’s pseudo-zen philosophy (“Pain don’t hurt”) and people getting punched, and punched, and punched and then shot, and shot, and shot — and stabbed. "Roadhouse" is the kind of piece that leaves reality in the dust as it races away in its crap brown 1964 Buick Riviera.
I’m so glad that Cat Elrod loves it so much that she brought a parody/homage version to the Garage Theatre. In the perfectly named "Love, Thunder and Dynamite," the Double Deuce bar fills the tiny theatre to the brim, immersing the audience in red neck realness. Elrod's writing keeps much of the plot and some of the iconic dialogue, but uses the convention of a narrator skillfully played by Gary Douglas, who doubles as all of the town's vulnerable old men.
This version is fully aware it is ridiculous and the fights are even more choreographic and wonderfully ridiculous. Here Dalton is played with stoic comic timing by Luke Elder, who channels Patrick Swayze and amps up the irony. He is especially good in the scenes with his love interest, played by Emily Formentini. She delivers a brilliant Hirschfeld-like caricature of Elizabeth, the "Doc."
In fact the whole 18+ ensemble, including the wonderfully talented Satric Pwazye Band, keep this fast and furious barrage of "Love, Thunder and Dynamite" moving at a laugh-a-minute pace.
The set, lights and costumes by Robert Young, Josh Martinez-Davis, and Raquel Shull, respectively, conspire to keep us tied to the world of the play and also fully aware that we are stuck in a sweaty little space with equally sweaty actors working their sweaty asses off. It takes attention to detail to lovingly parody something and be self aware at the same time.
At a few points in the action we, the audience, were referenced as townfolks or bar flies. The best instance of this was when a particularly enthusiastic audience member who was constantly exclaiming that this was his favorite part and pumping his fist in the air was called out by Formentini as Elizabeth. "Who are you doing this all for Dalton?" She exclaimed "Them?" She said gesturing to us. "Him?" She chided as she gestured with her thumb to Mr. Overly-enthusiastic.
It was a hoot. Literally, we were hooting and hollering and my point here is that “Love, Thunder and Dynamite” is addictively watchable. It deserves to become a staple of the Garage Theatre's rotation.
It is sadly over now. I got in on its last weekend. This is only the second show I have reviewed that you can't go see, and it saddens me that you will have missed this stop at the roadhouse. But maybe, just maybe, one day you'll hear that Dalton is back in town. If you do, we will both go down to the roadhouse and have a real good time.