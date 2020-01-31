Imagine a superstar. Someone who was first a pop star, then a movie star, then a TV star.
Imagine a star who seemingly can't make a wrong move. Every song, every TV episode, every movie a hit. So, who are you imagining?
I bet it's not who I'm thinking of. Because, I'm thinking of Doris Day.
Are you surprised? Well that question will be answered differently by different generations. Some of you can name all her hits and some of you are thinking — who? If you are in the second category I wouldn't blame you. Doris Day's fame shone bright for almost 40 years and then in 1974 she retired. She packed it in and devoted the rest of her life to animal rescue. She rarely appeared in public and never made another picture or recorded another song.
P3 Theatre Company's production of "Day after Day" takes you through her life. Beat by beat in rapid fire succession, narrator Zach Appel rattles off fact after fact and Deborah Robin as Doris Day fills in the gaps with all of Day's biggest hits.
Both Apple and Robin are talented performers and Robin is a vocal dead ringer for Day. They do everything they can with the material, but there isn't enough depth in it for them to really show you what I'm sure they are capable of. The text paints Doris as an ever cheery optimist who sails through the few hardships in her life with a Teflon-armored smile.
I'm sure her life was more complicated. I'm sure there was a real human inside the girl next door she gave to her fans. In a time when fewer and fewer people know her name and no one has ever come close to her kind of popularity, it might be time to explore what the facade of perfection does to someone. Maybe, that's why she disappeared.
There was so much information expertly communicated and so many songs beautifully sung, it must be a wonderful sentimental journey for those who do remember. It is a lovely homage to a mid-20th century icon, I just wish I had cared about her from the start as much as I did in one of the last moments of the show. Toward the end of act two, Robin is allowed to drop the mask and show some vulnerability about a monumental event in Day's life. It is here that you see what could be a person who feels and yet perseveres. But, it is a fleeting moment and we move on.
As for the technical aspects of the show, the sound and lights were solid and simple. The set also is simple and serves the show well, but feels hastily made. Robin has numerous wig and costume changes, which helped to add variety, but they could have told a story of time passing if they had been period accurate.
"Day by Day" serves up a hit parade of Doris Day's life. It's cheery and bright, like all the vinyl and celluloid she has left for us. However, it leaves her as sweet, simple and mysterious as she was before.
Day after Day continues through Feb. 23 at the Scottish Rite Event Center's Earnest Borgnine Theatre, 855 Elm Ave.
Tickets at www.p3theatre.biz are $25 to $35.