Agatha Christie's work returns to the Main stage at the Long Beach Playhouse with a great degree of charm. Last year in this spot was the Christie's effervescent "The Spider's Web." This time round we find ourselves in a darker, more nebulous world. While this is standard Christie fare, and doesn't have all the flair of her more famous pieces, it is a solid who dunnit.
'"An Unexpected Guest" comes to us direct from the year 1958. The Playhouse stage is no stranger to period pieces. More than any other local theatre, or Southern California theatre for that matter, the Playhouse does brilliant teacup and wallpaper productions. They have a way with period interiors and antique furniture like none other.
No fault can be placed on the cast or crew for anachronisms. It is the time period itself and Christie speaking to us from it. Some of her jokes and plot points dealing with women and people with disabilities are problematic. Fortunately, they don't get too much in the way of her ability to tell an interesting tale.
The mood is set as the audience enters with the sort of jazz that is associated with film noir. We find a character already in motion on the set. A clever little idea by director Jeff Brown, but I can't tell you why. This is going to be the real issue writing this piece. There is so much I could spoil even just mentioning the opening moments of this play.
While the writing isn't as brisk and sprightly as some of Christie's other works, it is the tangle of pathways leading to the actual murderer that is what make this a fun little journey. Some of the monologues and scenes are long on the page and it seems Mr. Brown attempted to use underscoring to help them along, but it is unnecessary as the cast does a fine job of keeping the pace up without rushing. This makes the not quite constant underscoring feel extraneous.
The cast is quite a tight ensemble. All turn in solid performances with standouts being Taryne Moyse as Laura Warwick the beautiful lady of the manor house and Lisa J. Salas as Miss Bennett, the caretaker. Moyse is all nerves and fragility held together with a British stiff upper lip sensibility while Salas conveys a practical-as-salt personality with conviction and a keen sense of truth.
Additionally, Christian Jordan Skinner as the developmentally delayed brother of the Lord of the manor and Stephen Alan Carver as Henry the Lord's male nurse both deliver nuanced and layered portraits of Christie's creations.
Like trying to drive home on a December night in the central valley, this production will keep you in the fog right up to Christie's one two punch at the end.
"The Unexpected Guest" runs through Feb. 8, with performances at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. The Long Beach Playhouse is at 5021 E. Anaheim St. For information and reservations, call 562-494-1014 or go online to lbplayhouse.org.