In 1942, the film "Holiday Inn" starred Fred Astaire, Bing Crosby, and more Irving Berlin tunes than there are Holidays in a calendar year. It was hailed at the time by Theodore Strauss of The New York Times as "all very easy and graceful."
I feel it is fair to say the stage adaptation completed by the folks at the Roundabout Theatre Company possesses the same grace. After the show's initial run at the Goodspeed, it landed a couple of years later at the Roundabout. The team there essentially retooled the script by infusing the show with an earnest modern sensibility and cheerful buoyancy.
You can judge the level of success for yourself at Musical Theatre West's holiday production of "Holiday Inn" playing now at the Carpenter Center.
If you like heaping helpings nostalgia on your plate a during the holiday season, this bird is stuffed with standards such as “Easter Parade,” “Happy Holiday” and “White Christmas,” with such hum-alongs as “Shaking the Blues Away,” “Heat Wave,” “Blue Skies” and “It’s a Lovely Day Today.” All before the second act.
The story is set in the more hopeful time of 1947 and follows singer Jim (Cameron Bond) as he chases his dream to settle down with his fellow performer and long-time girl Lila (Jennifer Knox) and live a simpler life. Splitting up with his show biz partner and bosom bud Ted (Jeffrey Scott Parsons) he quickly finds out farming is harder than he thought. Things look bad ’til Linda (Natalie Storrs), the original owner of the farm, and some of his show biz buddies show up.
The leads here are superb. Cameron Bond's take on Jim is heartfelt and charming, bringing a sense of honest yearning for "real" life — something those of us in show biz often pine for but find elusive.
There’s not much to the character of Ted, as a result of the writing, except narcissistic self-promotion. However, Parson's take is an adorable firecracker, and his tapping in “You’re Easy to Dance With” and “Let’s Say It With Firecrackers” leaves him and the audience breathless.
Storrs’s version of Linda gets an update, full of intelligence, experience, and wit. She dazzles throughout with golden tones and practical as salt delivery while never missing a dance step.
Jennifer Knox as Lila, Ted’s former dance partner and Jim's former fiancé, also gets to express herself in a more honest and open way that is refreshing to see in a period piece. Knox imbues Lila with a starlet's charm and a real ferocity when it comes to her own dreams and hopes. That's as well as displaying why she wants to pursue show business with her sterling voice and Mitzi Gaynor-like dance presence.
Always there to spice things up are Liz Eldridge as Louise, the inn’s wry handy'man', who makes you want more Louise every time she leaves the stage; Jeff Skowron as the harried veteran talent agent; and David Landis as the comic local bank delivery boy.
Choreographer Christine Negherbon is the sous chef for this seasonal feast, and she keeps things interesting by finding dance possibilities with 'firecrackers' and 'Christmas garlands' and the breath-taking effervescence of “Shaking the Blues Away,” recalling the height of movie musical magic.
Your chef for the event is Director Danny Pelzig, whose dynamic staging and understanding of this piece provides the perfect tone. Just add dancing and a lively orchestra conducted by the ever-brilliant Dennis Castellano and you have the feel-good show of the holiday season.
"Holiday In" by Musical Theatre West continues through Dec 15 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the Cal State Long Beach campus, 6200 E Atherton St. Tickets start at $20 and are available at www.musical.org.