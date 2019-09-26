Double your pleasure.
Both Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra and the Long Beach Symphony open their seasons this weekend; Musica Angelica on Friday at the Beverly O'Neill Theater and the symphony on Saturday at the Terrace Theater.
Musica Angelica's concert, "Virtuoso Strings," features two concertos each by Vivaldi and Bach, and two shorter works by lesser known composers. There's not a flute or trumpet in sight; it's all for strings (and harpsichord) alone.
Let's talk about the short stuff first. I'm intrigued by Heinrich Biber's "Battalia á 10." The second movement depicts soldiers' drunken revelry, with four different tunes going, each in a different key. Wild stuff for 1673.
Johann Pachelbel and his Canon in D lay largely forgotten until 1968, when a French chamber orchestra recording became a surprising sensation. It's now one of the most often-performed pieces in the Baroque repertoire, and we will hear it along with its lesser-known companion Gigue.
Vivaldi is represented by a concerto for violin and cello, and one for cello and four violins. The Bach works are a concerto for three violins and one of his famous "Brandenburg" concertos, No. 6. Soloists are violinists Ilia Korol, Cynthia Roberts, Ye-Eun Choi, and Janet Strauss, and cellist Alexa Haynes-Pilon. I hope, and expect, that music director Martin Haselböck will preside at the harpsichord.
Long Beach Symphony music director Eckart Preu thinks opening nights should be festive, and for the orchestra's 85th season opener he programmed the most festive piece he could think of, Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5.
A perennial audience favorite for its wealth of tunes, beauty, and drama, the Tchaikovsky does have one little quirk. There's a place in the finale where you would swear the piece is over, but it's not. Despite Preu's best efforts, expect a few random claps.
Incidentally, Preu is fine with you clapping between movements, or whenever you feel like it. Only snobs like me care about such things.
The other pieces on the program show Preu's predilection for music that is unfamiliar but non-threatening. György Ligeti is a distinguished 20th century composer whose works our symphony has never performed. His "Rumanian Concerto" is heavily folk-influenced. And everyone loves Dvorák, but few know the lovely Violin Concerto. Paul Huang is our soloist.
So there you have it, two opening nights. I'm glad Musica Angelica moved their concerts to Friday nights. That means I can attend both.
Come to think of it, so can you.
Musica Angelica plays in the Beverly O'Neill Theater, part of the Long Beach Performing Arts Center located at 300 E. Ocean Blvd. Concerts begin at 8 p.m. Thanks to a generous, and anonymous, donor, a small plates dinner will be served to ticket holders in Bogart's on opening night, beginning at 6:30 p.m. For tickets and information, click on www.musicaangelica.org.
The Long Beach Symphony plays Classical concerts at the Terrace Theater, also part of the Long Beach Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with a pre-concert discussion beginning at 7 and free performances by local musicians in the lobby. The concerts begin promptly at 8 p.m. For tickets and information, call 562-436-3203 or click on www.longbeachsymphony.org.