Happy anniversary.
I've written this column since the fall of 1999. That's 20 years.
For which we can thank Executive Editor Harry Saltzgaver, who gave me the opportunity. I'd always wanted to be a music critic, which obviously reflects some kind of profound character flaw on my part. Anyway, thanks, Chief.
I should also mention Robert Telford, the Grunion's then-theater critic, whom I knew from church and who recommended me. Bob is no longer with us, but I used to thank him every time I saw him.
Music criticism gets a bad rap. It's been called the literary equivalent of air guitar, insubstantial and a waste of time. Several publications have laid off their music critics, locally and nationally. We're an endangered species.
But personally I like reading music criticism, and it has a long and distinguished history. Schumann, Berlioz, and Debussy were music critics, as was George Bernard Shaw. They wrote about their respective musical milieus, describing who was doing what, explaining what they liked and didn't, and serving the purpose of raising awareness.
This is an opinion column, and all the opinions are mine. I have pet peeves: speeches at the start of concerts, clapping between movements, etc. Agree or disagree, I'm just telling you what I think. Certainly if you take the time to read me here I hope you care enough to have your own opinion.
At first, I only reviewed the symphony, but I thought there was enough going on musically in Long Beach to justify a weekly column, and pitched Harry on the idea. Happily, he agreed.
During those 20 years, the local musical landscape has undergone multiple changes, and not just in leadership. To quote Mercer Ellington, things ain't what they used to be.
Our symphony, for example, went through tough times, artistically and financially. Now things are relatively rosy, next season is their 85th, and Eckart Preu has the orchestra approaching new artistic heights.
Long Beach Opera was on pretty shaky ground in 1999. But even then they could boast a national and even international reputation for their intriguing, often provocative, product, and now they also enjoy a welcome measure of stability.
Back then it would have been unthinkable for the Camerata Singers to perform the Verdi Requiem with our symphony, as they will next season; they have improved exponentially in 20 years. Long Beach Chorale, which used to attract a small audience, now plays to packed houses. And South Coast Chorale is experiencing something of a renaissance.
We lost the Mozart Festival awhile ago, but have gained Musica Angelica and the Southern California Brass Consortium in the interim.
Remember all the talk about the demise of the Municipal Band? It's still here. The Music Guild struggles to attract audiences on Tuesday nights, but it's still here, too. Our local university music department has transformed itself into the acclaimed Bob Cole Conservatory.
I enjoy listening to and writing about this stuff. Thanks for reading.