It’s that time again.
Time to list my own personal favorite musical events of this past concert season. So here we go:
Long Beach Opera’s world premiere of “The Central Park Five” tops the list. First of all, of course, it tells an important, timely story. Second, and possibly more important, the piece tells the tale skillfully and with passion and humor; the quality of both the music by Anthony Davis and Richard Wesley’s libretto should ensure future productions. The cast was terrific. And finally, this was the best work I’ve seen by Andreas Mitisek as producer and stage director, and makes a fitting capstone to his tenure as the company’s artistic director as he prepares to step down after next season.
Beethoven’s Ninth got all the ink and attention, and it was pretty special, but my favorite Long Beach Symphony concert was a mixed program of Mozart, Korngold, and two major composers that our hometown band has shockingly never gotten around to before, Arvo Pärt and Osvaldo Golijov. Music director Eckart Preu was at the top of his game, violin soloist Simone Porter is a hot new star, and the orchestra played everything from Mozart’s serene classicism to Korngold’s post-Romantic lushness and the modern stuff, beautifully. Speaking of Preu, his holiday concert was a highlight of the POPS! season as well.
Eliza Rubenstein’s Long Beach Chorale and Chamber Orchestra concerts usually feature impeccable music-making, and their performance in March of Haydn’s “Mass in Time of War” was no exception. Few of our performing ensembles feature the mix of stellar musicianship, insightful interpretation, and sheer joy in singing that the Chorale does, and this concert also featured some really perceptive programming on Rubenstein’s part to go along with the Haydn.
Musica Angelica performs what we used to call “early music” back in the day, with style and dazzling technical assurance. This year they ended their season with the kind of thing they do best: a dozen musicians, all virtuosos, playing Italian works of the Baroque and High Renaissance periods. It was charming, delightful and impressive.
The Long Beach Camerata Singers remade their season with the coming of artistic director James K. Bass; there’s no more Bach Festival, and each year begins with something called the Peace Project. This year’s edition, “The Hope of Loving,” dealt with love in all its aspects, in a largely contemporary program that was moving and inspirational.
And I noticed this year, along with the excellent performances, that so many of our concerts carried with them a message, obliquely or not, in reference to current events. The Opera, with “The Central Park Five” and the earlier “In the Penal Colony,” the Chorale’s “Mass in Time of War,” the Camerata Peace Project, South Coast Chorale’s “Songs of Stonewall,” the Bob Cole Conservatory choral groups — all had relevance far beyond just giving a concert. Even the Municipal Band got into the act with their patriotic concert this year.
Must be something in the air.