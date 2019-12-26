Two out of three isn't bad.
I was able to squeeze in two of this weekend's holiday concerts, the Long Beach Symphony's Holiday POPS! Saturday night at the Arena, and the second performance of "Messiah" by the Long Beach Camerata Singers Sunday at the Beverly O'Neill Theater.
Both halls were decked, with snowflakes and Christmas trees. And not to slight either concert, but both, as expected, delivered high quality experiences.
This POPS! was polished, professional and fun, in a Perry Como Christmas special kind of way. Guest artists The Copa Boys did a Rat Pack thing under the direction of Michael Berkowitz.
My spies tell me that the Boys had disbanded, and reunited for this concert at the instigation of symphony president Kelly Lucera. Good thing: the three (Jimmy Cargill, Sonny Black, and Tony Apicella) are good-looking guys with a casual charm and pleasing voices. They put on a good show.
Berkowitz has been around the block a few times. He's clever, engaging, and witty, and has a strong podium presence.
We heard a generous program of Christmas selections (in order to qualify as a "holiday" concert, Berkowitz told a Hanukah joke), some traditional, mostly modern. Not all were gems — I don't need to hear "It's a Marshmallow World" or that Mariah Carey thing ever again — but most were beloved classics.
Highlights for me were the orchestral numbers, especially "Sleigh Ride" and Percy Faith's arrangement of "O Holy Night," and the David Bowie-Bing Crosby mashup of "Peace on Earth" and "Little Drummer Boy," beautifully done by Black and Apicella.
There was a lot more. The evening ended with a singalong; being allergic to such things, I fled.
This is the third year artistic director James Bass has done "Messiah" with the Camerata, and it was pretty much as before, in collaboration with Musica Angelica.
My personal preference is for a slightly larger orchestra and a slightly smaller choir, but the balances were good and the execution of Handel's masterpiece all one could hope for, with Musica Angelica's period instruments adding a special touch.
Bass does a tidy, 90-minute version with all the big hits and none of the boring parts, and here again led a snappy, stylish performance. Both the Camerata and Musica Angelica were in their usual excellent form.
And Bass chooses really fine soloists. This year's group, soprano Andrea Zomorodian, mezzo I-Chin "Betty" Lee, tenor Robert Norman, and baritone Yannick Lambrecht, was up to, and in one case above, the usual standard. Norman’s clear, bright tenor had no trouble with coloratura in “Ev’re Valley” or the pathos in Part 2. Lebrecht’s lightish baritone was not as resonant as some I’ve heard; he sang capably enough, but his voice couldn’t handle the more dramatic demands of his part. Zomorodian’s pretty soprano produced a remarkably clean “Rejoice greatly.” And I’ve always liked Betty Lee’s work; she is a great singer, and her rich mezzo was most welcome.
Alas, I had to miss David Benoit's "A Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown" at the Carpenter. Better luck next year, but that wraps up my December concert-going for 2019.
On to 2020.