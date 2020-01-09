I like high school musicians.
And there were some very good ones on display last Sunday at the Bob Cole Honors Festival closing concert at the Carpenter Center.
Events such as this don't lend themselves to criticism or review per se, so let me just tell you about it. The conservatory, with support from the university, brings in gifted high school students from all over (last year, somebody came from Alaska) for a day and a half of rehearsals and coaching under Bob Cole faculty and guests. The event culminates in a Celebration Concert, for which the basic format was the same as in previous years. There are three groups: choir, strings and band. Each plays, in turn, a short set.
Joshua Palkki and Jonathan Talberg took turns directing the choir, in a pleasingly varied program that emphasized youth and newness; there was a piece by the 12-year-old Mozart and one by the 15-year-old Josef Rheinberger, another with a text by a high school student, and something Jake Runestead wrote just last spring. The women sang, under Palkki, a beautiful Spanish number, “El Hacedor y la Niña,” by one Elfio E. Rosaenz, and the men did a very nice barbershop arrangement by Tom Gentry of “Do You Hear the People Sing” from “Les Miserables,” sans conductor.
I think Runestead’s music is starting to grow on me. I haven’t been particularly impressed, but this fall Talberg’s chamber singers did “A Silence Haunts Me,” which I liked a lot, and the choir here closed their set with “Your Soul is Song,” with a text by the late Germán Aguilar. The variety of textures and rich harmonies make this piece interesting, and attractive.
The strings opened with Arthur Foote’s “Air,” for I think the third year in a row. There was no conductor, but faculty member Moni Simeonov sat at the first desk and led from there. Then, for a Vivaldi concerto for two violins, three pairs of soloists were featured; each took a movement. Of course, the string body was too large for authenticity, but it didn’t matter in these circumstances; the group sounded terrific, with a beautiful, rich sound, and the soloists were all highly skilled, and well coached by Colburn School faculty member Joan Kwuon and Long Beach Symphony concertmaster Roger Wilkie.
Jermie Arnold, who coordinates the festival, conducted the band, first in a short “Flourish for Wind Band” by Ralph Vaughan Williams, then in Pierre LaPlante’s three-movement “In the Forest of the King.” Saxophonist Jay Mason, who was a guest artist, soloed in John Williams’s score to “Catch Me if You Can.”
If there had been better publicity, there might have been a larger audience. As it was, the moms, dads, and friends in attendance were treated to an inspiring afternoon of music by promising young musicians.