Thanksgiving was late this year.
Which meant the December concert calendar got compressed. Which is why I reviewed two concerts this past weekend, Musica Angelica and the Long Beach Chorale, the latter on Sunday afternoon at Grace First Presbyterian Church.
I’ve been attending this group’s winter concert since the Mark Barville days. Barville’s successor as artistic director, Eliza Rubenstein, continued the tradition of well-chosen, imaginative programming that has characterized this event.
Rubenstein is on sabbatical this year, so the Chorale, along with collaborative pianist Audrey Spaulding and organist David York, was led by interim artistic director Matthew Martinez. No one matches Rubenstein when it comes to energetic, witty, and insightful spoken introductions to the pieces to be performed. Still, under Martinez, the Chorale sounded just as beautifully blended and sang as joyously as usual, and the programming was just as imaginative.
Said program was a mix of traditional and contemporary music, by British and American composers. Three members of the Chorale contributed solos, and York played Bach on the church’s fine organ.
Two traditional carols opened, Robert Shaw and Alice Parker’s familiar arrangement of “O Come, O Come Emmanuel” and the English “Sussex Carol.” Both featured men’s and women’s sections alternating verses, each exhibiting the Chorale’s typical expressive tone.
Rosephanye Powell is one of the most distinguished choral composers around, and her music is often influenced by her African-American heritage. A case in point is “Christus Natus Est,” a setting of a poem by Harlem Renaissance poet Countee Culleen. This intriguing work makes a social statement while being appropriate to the season, and the printed text in the program was helpful for understanding the full meaning.
English composer John Rutter wrote and arranged a lot of Christmas music, and here were two examples, the lovely “Candlelight Carol” and “Shepherd’s Pipe Carol,” for which the adjective “sprightly” might have been invented.
The usual choral suspects were all here: Nico Muhly, Eric Whitacre and Dale Trumbore. Muhly’s “Bright Star Carol” featured interpolations from a small women’s ensemble. Whitacre’s “Glow” is evidently something of a YouTube sensation, and Trumbore’s a cappella “Glorious, Glorious” takes its text from Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” All three demonstrated that contemporary choral Christmas music is in good hands.
John Gardner’s lively “Tomorrow shall be my dancing day” was rhythmically and metrically complex, and exuberantly performed by the Chorale. My own personal taste inclined more toward Benjamin Britten’s simple, lovely “A New Year Carol,” sung with beautiful restraint.
This concert was called “Candlelight Carols,” but I saw no candles. Instead, for the final “Joy to the World” singalong, audience members were asked to turn on their cellphone flashlights as the hall lights were dimmed, a very 21st century touch.
There was a warm, friendly, family atmosphere for this one, with lots of kids. They made their presence felt, without being too disruptive, and everyone came, stayed, and left in a good mood.