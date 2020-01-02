That was the year that was.
And like Janus, the two-faced Roman god after whom January is named, we look back on the notable musical events of 2019, and ahead to 2020.
When I remember 2019, the thing I'm struck with is how terrific the music in Long Beach was. All of our local groups achieved extremely high levels. Shout out to Eckart Preu, Martin Haselböck, Andreas Mitisek, James K. Bass, Eliza Rubenstein (and Matthew Martinez, who is subbing during Eliza's sabbatical), Chris Smith, Hector Salazar, Eugene Golden, and the folks at Bob Cole Conservatory, who prepared and executed some amazing performances.
Highlights? Given the consistent high quality, that's tough. But Long Beach Opera's "The Central Park Five" stands out in memory, for its striking production, splendid performances, and timeliness. Long Beach Chorale's Haydn concert and the symphony's Beethoven 9, which also featured the busy Camerata, were also big deals.
There were small deals as well. There was Jonathan Talberg and the Bob Cole Chamber Singers' beautiful performance of Jake Runestead's "A Silence Haunts Me;" Mandy Harvey's entertaining and inspiring Carpenter Cabaret; and recently, Betty Lee's stellar solo work at the Camerata Singers' "Messiah." And many, many more.
But let's look ahead; there's something coming up soon that's probably under your radar. Each year the Bob Cole Conservatory brings gifted high school instrumentalists and singers together for something called the Honors Festival. There are rehearsals and masterclasses with distinguished faculty, and I always get a kick out of the final concert, featuring the wind ensemble, orchestra, and choir. This year's edition is on Jan. 5 at the Carpenter Center.
Long Beach Opera opens the year, and their season, with a typically unique take on 17th century composer Henry Purcell's "King Arthur." Somehow Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra, the performance troupe Culture Clash, and superheroes are all involved. If this is anything like the similar forces' "The Faerie Queen" from 2017, it will be well worth your attention. Performances are Jan. 12, 18, and 19 at the Beverly O'Neill Theater.
Davis Gaines returns to the Carpenter for two shows on the Cabaret Series, Jan. 15 and 16. And the Long Beach Symphony plays "Music of the Americas" at the Terrace Theater on Feb. 8, compositions by Copland and Chávez, and "Mascaras," a harp concerto by living composer Arturo Márquez.
If you haven't gotten around to checking out The Music Guild series at Daniel Recital Hall, now's your chance. On Feb. 11, the Viano Quartet plays string quartets by Beethoven and Dvořák, and Schumann's great Piano Quintet with pianist Micah Yui.
By then, the concert season will be in full swing. Check your friendly neighborhood Gazette Calendar.
There was great music in Long Beach in 2019, and we look forward to more of the same in 2020.