It hasn't happened that often.
So it's noteworthy when the Long Beach Symphony plays a work by a composer with a pulse, as they will at their next concert on Feb. 8 at the Terrace Theater.
The work in question is "Mascaras," a harp concerto, and the living composer is one Arturo Márquez, who resides in Mexico City and received a degree from Cal Arts. His music, specifically a piece called "Danzón No. 2," has been popularized in recent years through his championing by Gustavo Dudamel and others. Our harpist in "Mascaras," replacing the soloist originally announced, is Ina Zdorovetchi. Those who are allergic to contemporary music have nothing to fear from this one; the piece is energetic, raucous fun. Anyway, everybody loves the harp.
Until John Williams came along, the most famous American composer was Aaron Copland. Copland, born in 1900, dominated American music in the 20th Century, and lived to be 90. Saturday's concert features his most well-known composition, "Appalachian Spring."
Commissioned as a ballet score for Martha Graham, the piece has little to do with Appalachia, or springtime; Copland came up with the title, taken from a poem by Hart Crane that refers to a mountain spring, after completing the score. (And you know it's pronounced AppaLATCHian, right?) Either way, the thing is attractive and tuneful, culminating in the familiar Shaker melody "Simple Gifts."
The other Copland work on the program is "El Salón México." This was the name of a dance hall in Mexico City that had three rooms, each room featuring a different kind of music: one for the upper class, one for the middle class, and one for the peasants. All three styles are present in Copland's themes, taken from sheet music the composer bought while on a visit in the 1930s.
That friend he was visiting, who took him to the dance hall, and who conducted the premiere of "El Salón México," was Carlos Chávez. Chávez occupies the prominent position in 20th century Mexican music similar to that held by Copland in the United States, and his Symphony No. 2, "Sinfonia india," completes this Long Beach Symphony program. Based on themes of the indigenous people of northern Mexico, and composed around the same time as "El Salón México," it is Chávez's most popular work.
Music director Eckart Preu has already demonstrated his affinity with a wide variety of music. His programs mix and juxtapose the familiar and the obscure, old and new. I also suspect that, with Preu in charge, we'll be hearing more music from living composers in the future.
Get ready.
The Long Beach Symphony plays Classical concerts at the Terrace Theater, part of the Long Beach Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with a pre-concert discussion beginning at 7 p.m. and free performances by local musicians in the lobby. The concerts begin promptly at 8 p.m. For tickets and information, call 562-436-3203 or click on www.longbeachsymphony.org.