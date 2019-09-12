Time once again to get your calendars out.
I guess these days that means smartphones. Anyway, here are some upcoming musical events to take note of this fall:
The Bob Cole Conservatory's quirky Beach Café kicks the season off on Sept. 13 and 14 at Daniel Recital Hall. This thing is beyond description, but it's always a fun event, and includes coffee and goodies.
On Sept. 15, the Southern California Brass Consortium opens with an American program, including a world premiere, at Los Altos United Methodist Church.
I'm always impressed that Johannes Müller-Stosch gets his Bob Cole Conservatory Symphony ready to perform after only a few weeks of rehearsal. Hear the results on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Carpenter Center.
Incidentally, they also play two free concerts on the Carpenter's "Arts for Life" series, on Oct. 9 and Nov. 20. You have to RSVP for tickets, but Müller-Stosch and his talented minions are well worth your attention.
Speaking of orchestras, Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra and Martin Haselböck open their season at the Beverly O'Neill Theater with a string program, preceded by a dinner, on Friday, Sept. 27. And the following night, next door at the Terrace Theater, music director Eckart Preu inaugurates the Long Beach Symphony's 85th season with a concert featuring Tchaikovsky's popular Symphony No. 5. I'll preview both concerts the week after next.
A unique and enjoyable experience, the Carpenter Center's intimate Cabaret Series includes a buffet dinner and table seating onstage. First up is Mandy Harvey, of "America's Got Talent" fame, on Oct. 2 and 3. On Oct. 6, soprano Harriet Bennish presents Yiddish songs from the Jewish ghetto at the Art Theatre.
Things get choral on Oct. 13, with the Camerata Singers' third annual Peace Project, performed in the Arena lobby. Then choirs from the Bob Cole Conservatory do their thing Saturday, Oct. 19, at Los Altos Methodist and Sunday at First Congregational.
Actually, our local conservatory offers all kinds of performances this fall. Click on www.csulb.edu/depts/music/events. Trust me, these kids are good.
On Oct. 26, the Long Beach Symphony POPS! presents the multi-talented Lucia Micarelli at the Arena. And The Music Guild season opens at Daniel Recital Hall on Oct. 29 with the Fiato String Quartet and guests playing Brahms.
Kontrapunktus, a conductorless ensemble specializing in Baroque music, offers a concert on Nov. 9 at Grace First Presbyterian Church, part of Stan Dewitt's eclectic Music at the Point series.
And the symphony returns on Nov. 16, as Preu conducts a French program that begins calmly with "Clair de lune" and ends with the thundering "Organ" Symphony by Saint-Saëns.
Check out the various websites and mailings, along with your friendly neighborhood Gazette Calendar, for more information. There's a lot of good music in Long Beach, and I think you should go hear some.
There. That's your concert-going agenda through Thanksgiving. Then comes December, and an array of holiday concerts.
But that's another column.