All Christmas concerts are alike — except when they’re not.
So it was nice to encounter a fresh, original approach to programming at the Southern California Brass Consortium’s latest concert, “A Holiday to Remember,” at Los Altos United Methodist Church the other night.
The group has been busy. They played three performances of Winterfest at First Congregational over the weekend, including one that same afternoon, and were scheduled to play at the City Hall tree lighting Monday night. They also repeated this concert out in the desert later in the week.
Artistic director Hector Salazar assembled a program that retained enough of the familiar and traditional material to qualify this as a holiday event, without being hackneyed.
We began with the familiar “Carol of the Bells,” but in an unfamiliar guise, a fantasy called “Bells of Valhalla” by Jeffrey Torres. The piece was totally transformed in character by the brass and percussion into something exhilarating.
Los Altos Methodist’s interior was also transformed by projections on the ceiling and colorful lighting effects in the chancel, courtesy of Millikan High School, whose groups had performed there earlier in the week.
“The Nightmare Before Christmas” is not your typical Christmas movie, and Danny Elfman’s quirky, spiky score doesn’t sound like holiday fare. Still, it’s appropriate to the season and a pleasant change from the usual.
That’s kind of how the whole concert went. A bevy of arrangers (Scott Ninmer, who arranges for “The President’s Own” Marine Band; his brother Drew, who is the principal trumpet in the SCBC; Anthony O’Toole, a member of the percussion section, and executive director Lee Coduti) had a hand in creating pieces that showed off the considerable talent in this ensemble while casting holiday music in a new light.
For instance, Keith Snell’s version of “Joy to the World” is a dazzling array of Baroque fanfares and flourishes; the same could be said of David Lovrien’s “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.” The aforementioned Anthony O’Toole contributed an upbeat, attractively melodic original composition, “The First Snow.” In the second half of the concert, we revisited “Carol of the Bells,” in a transcription (by Arthur Harris, effectively arranged for brass by Lee Coduti) that hewed more closely to the original while still sounding fresh.
“Home Alone” is a popular Christmas movie, number 5 on the last list I saw. And John Williams’s score, while not his best, has plenty of opportunity for virtuoso display by brass, percussion, and, on this occasion, Ellie Choate’s harp.
There was a lot more: an Irving Berlin medley, including the inevitable “White Christmas;” what I hesitate to call the token Hanukah medley; sensitive arrangements by Drew Ninmer of “The Christmas Song” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” and, to close, excerpts from the score to “The Polar Express,” by one of the under-appreciated great film composers, Alan Silvestri.
It all added up to a festive opening to this December holiday season, making your season bright.