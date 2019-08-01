The place was packed.
We're talking about the lawn at Rancho Los Cerritos, which is not usually so overpopulated. And the reason for the crowd the other evening was simple; they were there to hear Barbara Morrison.
Or maybe not. After all, Bernie Pearl also has a following, after his many years of playing the blues. Either way, the collaboration of the two legends was an event.
It also was a concert, an experience, and an education. Pearl, who knows more about the blues than anybody, prefaced each selection with a little history, beginning with Muddy Waters’s “I Be’s Troubled.” We stayed in Mississippi with two selections by Fred McDowell, including the felicitously titled “I Been Drinking Water Out of a Hollow Log.” Pearl informed the audience that Muddy Waters said that the blues must be played on acoustic guitar, and so he did.
Boy, did he ever. Pearl is a master of blues guitar, with virtuosity and creativity resulting from decades of playing. His band is no slouch, either. Drummer Albert Trepagnier, Jr. and bass player Mike Barry contributed solid support, and sometimes more than that, and when the group was joined by saxophonist Bobby “Hurricane” Spencer, the energy level went up a couple notches.
Spencer played and sang a couple of tunes, the classic “Rock Me, Baby” and the humorous “Why I Sing the Blues,” and then Trepagnier displayed a really terrific voice in “Stand By Me.” The first half ended with everybody happy.
For the second half, Pearl switched to electric guitar — sorry, Muddy Waters — and we moved to Texas, with a song by Lil’ Son Jackson, “Country Sugar Mama,” which is rife with, shall we say, colorful metaphors. And then came Barbara Morrison.
I was going to say that here the energy level went through the roof, but we were outside. Morrison took the stage with such casual ease and authority, and her singing was so effortlessly dynamic, that the crowd just ate it up. Her annual appearances with the Municipal Band have led to an affection between performer and audience that is palpable.
She instructed us in the proper pronunciation of “C’mon,” as in “C’mon, Baby, Don’t You Want to Go" (it’s kind of like “mowhn”), and told more than a few raunchy stories that she probably couldn’t get away with at Muni Band concerts. She even had a funny story about losing mobility, no mean feat.
The slow grind on “So Many Roads” revealed her talent as a blues shouter, and then she was joined by her friend Lou Mannick. Mannick is a character, and not much of a singer, but he is an absolute virtuoso on the musical saw. His quiet, unaccompanied duet with Morrison on “Someone to Watch Over Me” was magic.
We ended with Mercer Ellington’s upbeat “Things Ain’t What They Used to Be,” and then she tacked on a soulful “So Long, I Hate to See You Go.”
Judging from the audience response, the feeling was mutual.