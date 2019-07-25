I have breaking news.
There was not a single medley on the Long Beach Municipal Band program the other night at Marine Stadium.
See, Larry Curtis and I have this thing. The conductor of the Muni Band knows I hate — okay, dislike — medleys, where the tunes are all mashed up together. And I know how difficult it is to program a band concert without one, or six.
Take the previous week. Please. Dedicated to the work of recording artists like Elton John, the concert was all medleys of said artists' hits. I skipped that one.
The other night promised something different, an evening of classics. Like what, you may ask. Read on.
First up was "Fantasia in G" by one Timothy Mahr. The main tune was Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy,” but there was a lot of busy doodling before and after. Others liked it more than I did.
Then came a real classic, “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral” from the opera “Lohengrin” by Richard Wagner. A staple of the orchestral repertoire, it works well for band, too, especially with stellar playing by the flute section and oboist Joe Stone. Slow and stately, and not your usual park band fare, it was well received by the audience, who sat in rapt attention and applauded enthusiastically.
Speaking of the audience, I hear the Marine Stadium crowd likes to party. (Curtis says, “boy, do they ever.”) Of course, alcohol consumption is prohibited in city parks — wink wink nudge nudge.
Next was Franz von Suppé’s “Light Cavalry” overture, familiar to lovers of Bugs Bunny cartoons. Here’s some trivia: the same composer’s “Poet and Peasant” was the first piece ever played by the band, back in 1909.
Mike Francis wrote “Dreams of a Psychopath,” which Curtis said illustrates his own tossing and turning about deciding what to program. After a succession of raucous tunes, and a cacophonous climax, the piece ends with an alarm clock. Clever, but as Larry admitted, for this concert he just played stuff that he likes.
Massenet’s “Meditation” from the opera “Thaïs” is originally for solo violin, but here six flutes (the section, plus three other wind players doubling) did a beautiful job with the big tune. As in the Wagner, Ed Martell’s keyboard approximated the harp part nicely.
Australian Percy Grainger is one of Curtis’s favorite composers, and his “Molly on the Shore” is a couple of lively Irish tunes, played here with virtuoso finesse by the winds, especially the clarinets.
And we ended with the “George Washington Bicentennial March.” Of the many Sousa marches I’ve heard, this was certainly one of them.
I don’t always stick around for the second half, but I was told that singer Meloney Collins was something special, and she was. She and the Studio Band were hot.
Balmy sea breezes, an appreciative crowd, some spectacular playing, and an attractive program made for a lovely evening. And no medleys.