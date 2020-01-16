Everybody does it.
Writes columns, that is, reviewing highlights from the past decade, in sports, politics, entertainment, and whatnot. So why not one on music in Long Beach?
Here's what I remember:
Downs and Ups at the Long Beach Symphony. Our hometown orchestra experienced serious financial difficulties in the early years of the decade, which led to artistic compromises, which resulted in, frankly, some less than stellar concerts. A new administration addressed the financial issues, and the hiring of music director Eckart Preu has freshened the programming and raised the artistic profile. Things are looking up.
The Rise of the Camerata Singers. The decade saw exponential artistic growth by the Camerata, a process actually begun prior to 2010 by Jonathan Talberg and continued by Robert Istad. Now, under James K. Bass, the group is performing major works with the symphony, Beethoven 9 last year and the mighty Verdi Requiem in 2020, something which would have been unthinkable 10 years ago.
Musica Angelica Comes to Town. They've been around Southern California since 1993, but Musica Angelica relocated to Long Beach five years ago. Since then, they have been a welcome addition to the local musical landscape, which had previously lacked a professional historical performance ensemble. Musica Angelica's musicians are some of the most distinguished period instrument specialists in the world, and conductor Martin Haselböck is an internationally respected figure.
Long Beach Opera Finds Its Groove. This company has always been quirky and provocative, exploring the edges of the repertoire, but in 2010 LBO took a great leap forward, so to speak, with an impressive production of John Adams's "Nixon in China" at the Terrace Theater. Since then, they've had more hits than misses, and achieved a high level of renown, artistic quality, and financial stability, thanks in large part to the strong and visionary leadership of Andreas Mitisek, who, alas, recently announced his imminent departure.
Bob Cole Conservatory Spreads Its Wings. A transformative gift from the estate of real estate investor Bob Cole in 2008 supercharged the already excellent music department at the university, enabling improved facilities and the hiring of a world-class faculty. The conservatory now attracts the finest instrumental and vocal talent from around the country, and regularly produces enjoyable concerts under Talberg, Johannes Müller-Stosch, and others.
Consistency from Guild and Chorale. Excellence is never to be taken for granted, but throughout the decade, both The Music Guild and Long Beach Chorale and Chamber Orchestra have delivered a quality product. At the Guild, impresario Eugene Golden brought the finest string quartets, piano trios, and other ensembles to Daniel Recital Hall to present chamber music at the highest level. And Chorale artistic director Eliza Rubenstein's concerts consistently featured unique programming, a group that sang with unabashed joy and brilliant execution, and Rubenstein's own brand of witty and engaging introductory remarks, not to mention the stylish authority of her conducting.
That was the teens. Bring on the 20s.