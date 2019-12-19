Friday the 13th was a lucky day.
That was the date for Musica Angelica's annual Christmas concert, "A Baroque Christmas," at the Beverly O'Neill Theater, which I always look forward to.
This year, I found the title slightly misleading, since not all of the music was from the Baroque era, and only one piece was expressly designed for Christmas. Music director Martin Haselböck said in his opening remarks that this was the kind of music that could have been performed during the holidays. As my kids say, whatevs.
One Baroque Christmas thing was the Kyrie from the "Messe de Minuit" by Marc-Antoine Charpentier. I love the piece, and it was a pleasure to hear it professionally, and authentically, performed by these virtuoso players and an appropriately reduced contingent from the Camerata Singers, all led from the organ by Haselböck. Maybe next year they'll do the whole Mass.
Haselböck made his bones as an organist before turning to conducting, and Handel's Organ Concerto Op. 4 No. 4 provided an opportunity for him to display his exceptional talents; actually the entire program featured him, either as soloist or continuo player, on a nicely sized and attractive sounding Baroque organ.
One striking feature of this concerto is the choral finale Alleluia, here beautifully executed by the Camerata. They had been prepared for this concert, obviously well, by associate conductor Tammi Alderman.
More Handel, the motet "Saeviat Tellus inter rigores," was sung by soprano Robin Johannsen. Although her voice was not immediately attractive, the fiendish coloratura held no terrors for her, and she sang with varied and intense expression. Texts and translations might have let the audience know what she was being so expressive about.
After intermission, there was music from the Classical era by Haydn and Mozart. The Allegro from one of Haydn’s organ concertos featured more of Haselböck’s fancy fingerwork, and the Sanctus and Benedictus from his “Little Organ Solo Mass” brought all hands on deck: Haselböck, Johannsen, the Camerata, and Musica Angelica.
Then there was Mozart. For some reason, the orchestra sounded uncharacteristically raw and unbalanced in the introduction to the exquisite “Laudate dominum,” but much more mellifluous in that miraculous little gem, “Ave verum corpus.” Actually, the latter performance, like the piece, was, and here’s a word I don’t use often, perfect.
Johannsen closed with “Exsultate jubilate” and again had no trouble with the coloratura, let alone the high C in the Alleluia. There were three Alleluias in this concert, in the Handel concerto, the motet, and this one. I half anticipated an encore, that other Hallelujah, but it was not to be.
In addition to Haselböck and Johannsen, the other stars of the evening were the oboes, Fabio D’Onofrio and Brenda Gilcher. They were prominent, and had some dazzling virtuoso passages, in a number of pieces.
So it wasn’t all Baroque Christmas music, but most of it was festive, and we were all lucky to be there.