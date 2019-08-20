He kept using the word "humanity."
I sat down with Eckart Preu the other day in the Long Beach Symphony offices to chat about the upcoming season, the orchestra's 85th and Preu's third as music director.
He talked about the pieces on each of the six concerts in some detail. Along the way, Preu shared how he puts a program together, how he evaluates a piece of music, and how he expects the season to unfold. And he also talked about humanity.
Preu thinks this 85th opening night is a big deal, so it should be, in his word, "festive." He programmed the most festive piece he could think of, Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony.
But there's more to it. Preu divides music into three categories, and each is showcased on that Sept. 28 concert: edgy and unfamiliar (Ligeti's "Romanian Concerto"); rarely performed, but by a beloved composer (the Dvořák Violin Concerto); and a standard warhorse, the Tchaikovsky.
A French program, on Nov. 16, is put together differently. It begins serenely, with Debussy's calm "Clair de lune," and progresses with gradually mounting excitement through pieces by Schmidt and Franck, finally erupting into Saint-Saëns' bombastic "Organ" Symphony.
But Preu talked about the human element at least as much as, if not more than, the music itself. We discussed the friendship between Aaron Copland and Carlos Chávez, which forms the backbone of the Feb. 8 concert, titled “The Americas;” how Franz Schubert, whose Symphony No. 9 shares the March 7 concert with Beethoven (the Violin Concerto), never quite got up the nerve to introduce himself to the latter, whom he idolized, even though they lived in the same city; and the relationship between Johannes Brahms and Clara Schumann, which may or may not have been entirely platonic and whose music graces the final concert on May 30.
And that word, “humanity,” came up repeatedly, especially regarding another concert. On April 25, our musicians will use instruments from the Violins of Hope collection, restored instruments played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust. The program features the Verdi Requiem, in collaboration with the Camerata Singers, and three short pieces: “Hatikvah,” arranged by John Williams for the film “Munich;” Williams’ theme from “Schindler’s List” with the extraordinary young violinist Niv Ashkenazi (Google him) as soloist; and a piece by Paul Ben-Haim, who was born in Munich and emigrated to then-Palestine in 1933. The concert transcends the merely musical to celebrate the human spirit.
Ultimately, music is written, played, and listened to by human beings. And the pieces that make up the Long Beach Symphony's 85th season represent an entire range of personal histories, emotions and human experiences.
You will have many opportunities to learn more about the music. I will have previews of each concert as the season unfolds, there are also pre-concert discussions before each concert beginning at 6:30 p.m., and more information about the repertoire and soloists at www.longbeachsymphony.org.
But Eckart Preu will tell you, it's not just the music, it's about humanity.