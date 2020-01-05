"My Long Beach," an exhibition at the Long Beach Museum of Art created by Long Beach Unified middle school students, explores the community and what it means to the students.
The student contributors have presented art that portrays the city as a whole, specific neighborhoods or landmarks, and individual homes. The works of art in this exhibition reflect on the connectedness the students feel to the places they encounter in their daily lives.
Each school year, the LBMA Education department collaborates with Christine Whipp, LBUSD art curriculum leader, to coordinate student art works for the museum’s Toyota Children’s Gallery. The exhibits rotate between elementary, middle, and high school work.
At the beginning of the school year, Whipp sent out a Call for Works to all LBUSD middle school art teachers, specifying theme, size and media requirements. Teachers were provided with teaching resources to make the material more approachable for students, such as examples of artists who explore similar subject matter in their work.
Six schools participated in "My Long Beach:" Hoover, Rogers, Stanford, Stephens, Franklin and Marshall Academy of the Arts. More than 100 submissions were received, and 85 works were selected to be part of the exhibition. Selected works range from drawing and painting to other media such as digital design and ceramic. The artwork was jury-reviewed by LBMA Education Department staff, who selected works based on visual depiction of the theme, artistic merit, and meeting all stated requirements.
The range of the works is amazing, even without considering the participants’ age and art experience. What a wonderful representation of our vibrant, ever-evolving city.
"My Long Beach" will be on display through March 15 at 2300 East Ocean Blvd. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, to 8 p.m. Thursday. Admission is $10/ $8 for students (with I.D.) and seniors 62+. Free admission after 3 p.m. on Thursdays and half price admission all day Friday. Claire’s, the on-site restaurant, provides diners half-price admission with Claire’s receipt, day of dining only.
For more information, go to www.lbma.org or call 562-439-2119.