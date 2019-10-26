Artist Adam Harrison’s first institutional solo exhibition, "Place," is currently on display in the Ocean Gallery at the Long Beach Museum of Art. The venue is a perfect setting for the large-scale landscapes representing locations in Long Beach and San Pedro.
One wall of the gallery is dedicated to Harrison’s 24-foot representation of Bunker Hill, San Pedro. Harrison has re-imagined a conventional land- and sea-scape, with glimpses of realistic red-tiled roofs combined with abstract forms evoking the land and water that forms Bunker Hill.
The remaining walls of the gallery have views of the water and urban areas in Long Beach and Santa Monica. The selected color palate creates a thread through all the paintings. The technique provides a fullness and texture to the subjects.
By spending months painting on location from a fixed vantage point, the artist develops an intimate familiarity with his surroundings. Harrison uses this understanding of his subject to then complete the work strictly from memory, resulting in a finished product that combines the physical aspects of a space with the impressions it evokes. The artist becomes part of the landscape and the community he is working in.
“I love that Adam integrates himself into a neighborhood while creating," LBMA Executive Director Ron Nelson said. "This enables him to incorporate what he sees into artwork that resonates strongly with the city he inhabits. We’re pleased to present his work in his first museum exhibition.”
"Place" will be on display through Jan. 12. LBMA is at 2300 E. Ocean Blvd. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, to 8 p.m. on Thursday. Admission is $10/ $8 for students (with I.D.) and seniors 62+. Free admission after 3 p.m. on Thursdays and half price admission all day Friday.
Claire’s, the on-site restaurant, provides diners half-price admission with a Claire’s receipt, day of dining only. For more information, go to www.lbma.org or call 562-439-2119.