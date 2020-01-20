Fran LuJan, Pacific Island Ethnic Art Museum’s (PIEAM) director and curator, is a one-woman cast of thousands, coordinating, curating, writing grants, keeping PIEAM operating smoothly and meaningfully.
Lujan said she was delighted we visited when we did, as members of her extended family had helped to do a major freshening up of the sculpture gardens.
“My family is wonderful; have that sense of community that is our culture,” Lujan said. “We also extend an invitation to our community to become part of the PIEAM family.”
The PIEAM garden contains objects collected by the late Dr. Robert Gumbiner. While creating his pioneering health maintenance organization in Guam, Gumbiner founded the Ethnic Art Institute of Micronesia on Yap, part of the Federated States of Micronesia, to preserve traditional arts and to serve as a training base for younger generations, to keep the arts alive.
Gumbiner was able to create a wonderful art collection due to a unique opportunity. In 1999, Gumbiner was invited to build and open a 22-room boutique hotel, Trader’s Ridge Resort, still in existence, providing educational experiences about island art and culture. Returning to Long Beach, Gumbiner displayed the art in a private Naples Island gallery. Gumbiner endowed sufficient funds to launch PIEAM after his passing, and gifted his collection to the new endeavor.
Entering the PIEAM garden from the main building, there is a koi pond, with a colony of energetic koi. If you pause and look back to the entrance, you can view a dramatic, hand-painted image of a traditional island community building
Wood, stone and native material statuary, Caroline Islands god and goddesses, Yap money stones, and Tapwanu statues with dramatic masks, worn by “weather magicians” are arranged throughout the garden. There is a raised platform with stone seats, designed for village chiefs and leaders a large Dilukai gable figure, “liyos” (statues to be respected) from the island of Ulithi and Tapwanu statues from the Mortloock Island, traditionally set in front of men’s meetings houses.
Take the opportunity soon to spend some time in the Pacific Islands without leaving Long Beach!
The Pacific Island Ethnic Art Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, at 695 Alamitos Ave. Call 562-216-4170 or go to www.pieam.org. Admission is $5 General; $3 Students with ID & Seniors, Free for members and children younger than 12. Parking is free.