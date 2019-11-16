Danielle Eubank, an expedition artist, has 24 original artworks from her One Artist Five Oceans adventures on display at the Aquarium of the Pacific and 21 of her works at C Gallery Fine Arts.
Selections include original oil paintings on linen, expedition photographs and field sketchbooks, detailing the artist’s documentation of all the world’s oceans. According to Eubank, the selections allow visitors to learn about the importance of ocean resiliency and coastal health while experiencing the ebb and flow of her colorful oceanic artwork.
Eubank has just finished 20 years traveling the Arctic, Atlantic, Indian, Pacific and Southern oceans. Her most recent expedition to Antarctica, completed in March 2019, was her fifth and final ocean. For her comments about this last voyage, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QlgPN-w9AYE.
Eubanks has created movement and scene works, combining realism and abstraction, from oceans all over the world. Two selections, Channel Islands Harbor V and Tamsui, portray areas in the Pacific close to our location. All the selections in the show evoke the palette, the movement and the texture of the oceans and their environments. The oil on linen pieces are striking, displaying the artist’s mastery of the medium.
When asked how she would like viewers to think about the Pacific in relation to the world's oceans, Eubanks replied, “My goal is for people to observe, think, and feel about water. My hope that that the more people do this, the more they will act to help the oceans and other waterways. This is true of the Pacific as well as all other waterways. The Pacific is very special to me. It is my ‘home’ ocean. A constant companion through my life.”
Eubanks presented a talk at the Aquarium exhibit opening. It can be heard at www.youtube.com/watch?v=dpVssry6_vM. There will be a closing reception at C Gallery on Dec. 14.
"One Artist, Five Oceans will be on display through December 14 at C Gallery, 441 E. Broadway. Hours there are 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday , and 4 to 6 p.m. Friday. For more information, go to CGalleryFineArt.com or call 562-619-6084
One Artist, Five Oceans will be on display through Jan. 5 at the Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Christmas Day. General admission is $34.95, $24.95 children, $31.95 (3-11) seniors (62+). For more information, go to www.aquariumofpacific.org or call 562-590-3100.