Quique Rivera is a sculptor, an animator, a photographer, a film director, and foremost, a story teller. Rivera’s current Museum of Latin American Art show, "Floating Timeline," brings the viewer into his creative process.
This is achieved with several groupings within the exhibit’s one room. Each grouping has an animation to view (and to listen to with supplied headphones), along with the hand-fashioned sculptures and props used to create the animation.
Viewers can join in on an imaginary journey, based on the artist’s native Puerto Rico. Unique, otherworldly characters weave dream-live stories, as well as addressing social and environmental issues.
The Sonitus grouping features an animation and a sculpture used in the filming. The sculpture was constructed from microscope pieces, plastic drain, syringe, original-design 3-D printed pieces.
The Protagonists grouping includes several sculptural busts, fashioned from silicone, epoxy, steel and bronze, as well as a diabolical diorama, with an accompanying stop-action video entitled ” that how the big ideas are”
The Over the Pond grouping has the quarter size truck and plantain tree sculptures used in the video. The video includes a frog/lizard creature involved in produce commerce.
According to Gabriela Urtiaga, MoLAA chief curator, “‘Floating Timeline' is an invitation to visit the worlds of constant creation in a multimedia environment with image, sound and illusions filled with subtleties. A unique setting capable of expressing a message that is recognizable, approachable and universal.”
"Floating Timeline: Quique Rivera" will be on display through April 26 at MoLAA, 628 Alamitos Ave. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays through Sundays, and to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Admission is $10/$7 for students (w/ID) and seniors (65+). Members and youngsters 12 and younger are free. For more information, go to www.molaa.org or call 562-437-1689. Admission is free every Sunday.