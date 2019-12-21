Artist Philip Stein (1919-2009) was born in New Jersey, served with the U.S. military during World War II in Europe, studied art in Mexico, and spent his creative career in Los Angeles, involved with the movie industry and concerned about community events.
Stein, known affectionately as Estano, was a student of David Alaro Siqueiros. Siquerios, Orozco and Diego Rivera, among many others, were active in the Mexican Mural Movement of the 1940s and ’50s, incorporating social realism into their art. Stein had the opportunity to paint and participate with the Mexican Muralists for more than 10 years.
Several pieces in the Museum of Latin American Art show have a jazz-related theme. Stein was passionate about jazz, hosted jazz radio shows in Mexico and the U.S. and produced jazz record albums. One of Stein’s memorial services was at New York’s popular jazz club, the Village Vanguard, where he had painted an extensive, jazzed-infused mural on the club’s interior walls.
The vivid, urgent and emotional works include acrylic paintings on Masonite, lithographs and drawings. The show selections are organized into groupings — Natures Forces, Catastrophe, Mass Action and Urban Life. Through his art, Stein expressed his political concerns and interests, including workers’ rights, environmental causes, the difficulty of urban life and social breakdown.
When asked how art matters during a 2005 interview, Stein replied, “An example of the positive power of art today can be seen by calls out to artists to use their arts on the streets for political action. Street art and public art show that artists can work for a cause using their artistic abilities.”
The Stein/Estano exhibit will be on display through Feb. 16 at MoLAA, 628 Alamitos Ave. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday through Sunday, to 9 p.m. Thursday. Admission is $10/$7 for students (w/ID) and seniors (65+). Members and youngsters 12 and younger are free. For more information, go to www.molaa.org or call 562-437-1689. There is free admission every Sunday.