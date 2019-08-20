The Long Beach Creative Group (LBCG) had a well-attended opening for its second gallery show, 7 Artists, 7 Visions, last weekend. The dedicated audience braved the heat to meet the artists, mingle with art community leaders, and view the art.
The foyer of the gallery’s building, the Rod Briggs Memorial Gallery, has a small selection of Briggs’s paintings, demonstrating his unique perspective of Long Beach places and his versatility with abstract subject, including his dynamic "Decibel Shattered."
In main gallery, there were an eclectic variety of styles on display, each artist expressing with own unique and creative vision. Included in the show are selected works from Sarah Arnold, Robert Benavides, Terry Braunstein, Susan Hartman, Cody Lusby, Rodolfo Rivademar and Annie Stromquist.
Benavides, showing his Spanish Colonial and Long Beach Harbor photo-realistic paintings, said, “we are all fortunate to live in the beautiful city of Long Beach, which I capture in my paintings."
Arnold selected a multi-dimensional landscape series, noting, “I am a landscape painter who paints on location, especially areas that were developed in the ’20s and ’30s; it’s important to document places on the brink of change.”
Lusby’s light-filled “Wave” is part of a series “created to open a discussion of nature.” Rivademar said, “painting Nature is a way to reconnect with a time of simple values; painting is a variation on meditation practices.”
Braunstein’s "Chutes and Ladders" demonstrates the evolution of the popular board game. Braunstein said, “Chutes and Ladders began as an ancient Indian problem-solving game, Snakes and Ladder; Victorian England used the game’s premise to teach morality. In the 1950s, Chutes and Ladders became ‘just a board game.' The series here returns to the original, showing how a parent might try to provide life lessons.”
Stromquist’s "All My Secrets" floor-to-ceiling installation was created with “envelopes made from my own hand-printed paper. Inside the envelopes are unreadable script and shredded paper, suggesting that my secrets are still secrets.”
When asked to comment on "Bird of Paradise," Hartman provided a quote from the artist Joan Mitchell: “I paint for remembered landscapes that I carry with me and the remembered feeling of them.”
7 Artists, 7 Visions runs through Aug. 31. The Long Beach Creative Group Gallery is at 2221 E. Broadway, near Kennebec Avenue. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Call 562-438-7933 or go to www.facebook.com/LongBeachCreativeGroup/ for information.