The Pinochet regime created an inhumane existence for the people of Chile. "Arte, Mujer y Memoria" at the Museum of Latin American Art presents 30 arpilleras created by Chilean artisans between 1976 and 2019 in response to the Pinochet experience.
The arpilleras in this exhibition were gathered by MEMCH-LA (Movement for the Emancipation of the Chilean Woman-Los Angeles), a local chapter of the global organization that works give a voice to Chilean women.
Arpilleras are colorful textile works backed with burlap; “arpillera” is the Spanish word for “burlap.” The selections for this show document the stories of Chilean women and their communities, and bear witness to the cruelty of the government and the human rights abuses carried out by the dictatorship. The Chilean military denounced arpilleras as “defamatory tapestries of infamy.”
Arte, Mujer y Memoria was curated by Gabriela Martínez, MoLAA’s Director of Education. To set the stage, an introductory video explains the Allende years and Pinochet regime. With Pinochet, the people needed to be able to express themselves without they or their families being permanently “disappeared.” Due to the thread of censorship, repression and torture, arpilleras were made anonymously.
Women met at arpillera workshops, created textiles to pay the rent, pooled information to obtain needed resources and planned protests. The creation of arpilleras was meant to be accessible to all. We can see simple stitching and the use of inexpensive materials, such as flax or hemp fibers, scraps of cloth, discarded objects, and flour sacks.
To better understand the show selections, be certain to stop by the information desk in the Gift Shop to obtain a detailed list of all the numbered arpilleras.
"Arte, Mujer y Memoria" arpilleras from Chile will be on display through March 29 at MoLAA, 628 Alamitos Ave. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday through Sunday, to 9 p.m. Thursday. Admission is $10/$7 for students (w/ID) and seniors (65+). Members and youngsters 12 and younger are free.
For more information, go to www.molaa.org or call 562-437-1689. Free admission every Sunday.