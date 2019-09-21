Jeff Lee, owner of Metropolitan Design, said he was thrilled when artist’s rep Michele Morgan approached him with the idea to have curated art work with furniture.
“We want to validate the value of original art to our homes and communities," Lee said. "Aesthetics contribute to a city’s culture and identity. We had a successful artists’ reception coupled with our grand opening in July. The air was full of music; the walls were adorned with a wonderful variety of talent coupled with our eclectic showroom. A terrific mix.”
Lee said he will continue the tradition of creating community art viewing with champagne every Sunday.
“Long Beach is a wonderful city and can fill the void of art galleries by placing more art in public spaces," according to Michele Morgan, an artists' representative for 25 years. "Artists must be able to support themselves. Our contribution is bringing the art to the public for viewing and collecting. Art is more than eye candy. Original art humanizes the living environment. Our communities thrive when they establish their own identify through showcasing public art.”
According to Morgan, the most common response from customers was, “What a terrific concept to fill the walls with art. “ Morgan and Lee both said the shows how to add the element of original art to make a statement for the home.
Artists will rotate or swap out every three months or so. Currently on exhibit are Dean Gerrie, abstracts; Dave Conrey, abstracts; Vogislav Radovanic, Southern California botanicals; Shelly Korzeniewski, abstracts, figurative and landscapes on silk; Vinny Picardi, photo of Long Beach; Stephanie Han, botanicals; and Dave Clark, functional and non-functional sculpture.
Dave Clark’s tables and wall construction, materials or surfaces against other materials or surfaces, all with textures and shapes work well. Dean Gerrie’s mid-century style incorporates graphic art. Vojislav (said “Voice Love”) Radovanic’s acrylic on canvas representation of Southern California natural foliage holds interest while toDave Conrey’s mixed media offeres a different point of view. Shelly Korzeniewski offers a seven-step painted silk and Vinny Picardi’s photos of Long Beach landmarks include the Villa Rivera and International Towers. The gallery at Metro Design has curated a successful first show.
Metropolitan Design is at 3409 E. Broadway. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more, call 562-205-8500 or go to www.furniturestorelongbeach.com.