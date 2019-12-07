"The Artful Book" provides contemporary book art selections, created by members of the California Chapter of the Guild of Bookworkers, at the Long Beach Museum of Art.
Book workers are artists who create and design bindings, fine press and letterpress editions, calligraphy, broadsides, handmade paper, and artist books. The exhibit features finely-crafted and designed limited edition books, one-of-a-kind sculptural art objects, wall hangings, folios and hand-crafted paper.
The exhibit has selections from 23 artists, with about 50 books and art objects. Only one book on display can be opened and handled by visitors, created by LBMA’s Curator Emerita, Sue Ann Robinson. So that visitors can appreciate all aspects of the displayed books, a 13-minute video is available, displaying the interior content of 18 books.
An example of an altered book was created by Susan Collard. The artist took an existing book apart and reconstructed it. From a front view we see a vintage book, with new title, “Things to Make and Things to Do.” From a side view we see a miniature curio cabinet, which includes paintings, 3-D figures, paper objects, all fitting back into the book when it is closed.
Patricia Owen‘s selection is a design binding. The artist removed the cover and binding from an existing book, Oscar Wilde’s "Salome,” creating a new look with molded leather. The results look as if they could dance — very appropriate for the book’s subject.
Laura Russell created a book folio, "Anything Can Help," from a leather billfold (wallet), using short texts collected from signs held by the homeless. The object is small in size, large in social commentary.
Farda Sunada produced a 50-copy edition of a poetry collection, "The G-ds," by author Ron Koertge. Sunada designed the layout, created illustrations and printed and assembled the editions. Several pages contain cut-work to visually emphasize particular words in the text.
"The Artful Book" reminds us to look away from the screen and take some time to enjoy the sensory pleasures of books. A catalogue of the show is available at http://www.gazettes.com/lulu.
"The Artful Books" will be on display through Jan. 5 at the Long Beach Museum of Art, 2300 E. Ocean Blvd. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, to 8 p.m. Thursday. Admission is $10/$8 for students (with I.D.) and seniors 62+. Free admission after 3 p.m. on Thursdays and half price admission all day Friday.
For more information, go to www.lbma.org or call 562-439-2119.