The Primetime Players, a senior citizen theater troupe based in Long Beach, is prepared for another run of their newest production “No Business Like Show Business: A Musical of Musicals” at community centers across town this week.
Their newest musical features hit songs from Broadway classics including “Guys and Dolls,” “Chicago,” “Sweet Charity” and others. The Players have rehearsed for three months on this production, written and directed by member Carole Danner.
“The idea was for us to come and perform songs from Broadway shows,” Barbara Klein, Primetime Players president, said. “Carole asked us to come with songs that we particularly wanted to sing. She then wove the order of the songs in herself.”
The show begins with “There’s No Show Like Show Business,” a raucous number by a cosmopolitan cast spanning ages of the 70s, 80s and 90s. Some performers bring prior theatrical experience to the stage, while others joined the troupe with minimal or no experience.
“Part of our mission is to provide performing opportunities to people who might not have the opportunity to perform otherwise,” Klein said. “The other part is to take our entertainment to people who might not have the means to go to a bigger show.”
Klein has been with the Players for more than a decade, and has seen the group wax and wane in numbers over the years. She said the group currently has 24 members, with 13 performing in “Musical of Musicals.”
Primetime Players was born out of a performing arts group in Lakewood prior to Klein joining. Duncan Robertson and Bettye Little started the group and relocated their rehearsal space to the Fourth Street Senior Center. They’ve operated out of that spot since, putting on three productions a year with more than half a dozen performances of each.
“Ninety-nine plus percent of our audience are seniors," Klein said. "Many are infirm, and many of them don’t have the kind of income to go see professional productions. So our goal is to provide entertainment for them.”
Klein is performing “Cain’t Say No” from the musical “Oklahoma!” as well as “Sue Me” from “Guys and Dolls” with fellow performer Tod Spence.
“It’s therapy for me,” Spence said of performing. “I think it’s also therapy for the audience.”
Spence was recruited much like most of the Players — by attending a show and hitting it off with the cast.
“I was watching one of their shows, and a clown came up to me and started playing. So I played along, and that clown turned out to be the director of the next show,” he said.
The production is scrappy, as it has been the whole duration of the Players’ existence, with a small annual grant from the Long Beach Arts Council being the sole regular contributor.
“Our biggest problem is funding," Klein said. "At one time the Long Beach Arts Council had a huge budget. Now, it’s very challenging. So most of our money comes from donations, which isn’t enough to pay for production costs.”
Even so, the Primetime Players has thrived by contributing their own costumes and recruiting fellow seniors through social circles.
“A Musical of Musicals,” the Players' last of the year, is playing at noon today, Thursday, at the EXPO Arts Center, and at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Long Beach Senior Center.