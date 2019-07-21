Mayor Robert Garcia helped to kick off the Long Beach Fourth Annual POW!WOW! Saturday in the parking lot of the Varden Hotel, and the painting has begun.
POW!WOW!, an art-in-action events, runs through July 27. Long Beach residents and visitors can view giant murals being created on Long Beach walls and spaces.
For the past three years, POW!WOW! artists have created a walkable art experience, with murals all over Long Beach; you will be surprised how many POW!WOW! murals enhance our city. The POW! And WOW! come from the action words seen in comic books.
To create the POW!WOW! effect this year, artists are dispersed throughout the city, creating murals and drawing crowds. It is anticipated that all murals will be completed by Saturday. To view the works in progress, or to check out the in-place art from previous POW!WOWs! go to www.powwowlongbeach.com/murals.
There are many Long Beach artists to follow. Jason Periera (JP), the artist-in-residence at the Pacific Island Ethnic Art Museum (PIEAM) in downtown Long Beach, is working on his 2019 POW! WOW! mural and preparing for the opening of a PIEAM show. JP has a mural already in place, from 2018, at 6850 Long Beach Blvd., in north Long Beach. “Tautua”, the mural, shares a piece of Samoan culture and includes the president of the Pacific Islander community at Cal State Long Beach, Leah McKenzie, who grew up on the same block as the finished mural, as it focal point.
On the way to JP’s mural, plan a stop at 4321 Atlantic Ave., to view Jason Keam’s animal-and-people chase scene mural.
On the closing days of POW!WOW!, plan to stroll from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday on Retro Row (Fourth Street between Cherry and Junipero avenues). The POW!WOW! School of Photography will be displaying art created during the 2019 event. Stop at 1253 E. Fourth St. to see Juan Travieso’s animals and nature 2018 mural and 1731 E. Fourth St. for Koz Doz’s surrealistic mural. This event is sponsored by the Port of Long Beach.
The big finale is from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, on the Promenade in downtown Long Beach at the KCRW Summer Nights POW!WOW! closing party. Prior to the start of the party, a sponsored bus will provide a tour of the 2019 murals. Sponsors for this event include Clif Bars, Pedal Movement, KCRW, Downtown Long Beach Alliance, Long Beach Transit and Long Beach Public Works.
The events are free and open to the public. For information, go to www.powwowlongbeach.com/schedule.