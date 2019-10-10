Winners were announced last week in the popular Port of Long Beach PHOTO contest, and are now on display in the lobby of the new headquarters building lobby downtown.
This is the seventh year the port has allowed photographers an inside look at one of the largest shipping operations in the world, looking for unusual and striking photography. Almost 80 photographers participated this year.
Work was judged by a panel from the Arts Council of Long Beach. First place went to Stuart Kleinfelder of Irvine for a black-and-white image of cargo containers on a ship call "Stacked High and Wide."
Second place went to Jasen Reyes of Long Beach for "Pace of the Port," a shot of a moving truck with containers blurred in the background, and third place was given to Weldon Spurling, also of Long Beach, for a mood piece of the port's bulk silos. Honorable mention went to Slobodan Dimitrov of Long Beach.
Those photos and many others will be on display from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m weekdays through the end of the month in the port administration building's lobby at 415 W. Ocean Blvd. An online "fan favorite" contest is taking place now at photoprogram2019.hscampaigns.com, where all pictures are on display.
That contest winner and one voter will receive a package of port promotional items.