A photography exhibit called "Nurtured By Nature," will open the Saturday, Feb. 1, at the El Dorado Nature Center.
The show is from Maureen Vastardis, who has exhibited paintings at the Nature Center in the past. There will be an opening reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The pictures will be on display through Feb. 28 in the nature center's community building. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Admission to the center is free, but there is a charge to park. The center is at 7550 E. Spring St.