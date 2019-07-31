The Arts Council for Long Beach has begun accepting nominations for the 2019 Arts Awards.
The recognitions are given out in October at the annual State of the Arts event, presented by the council and Mayor Robert Garcia.
Arts awards, such as the James H. Ackerman Philanthropist Award, identify people whose work supports a city with a healthy arts fabric, the Arts Council's call for nominations says.
There are three categories.
The Ackerman award honors a person who exemplifies the spirit of giving through extraordinary support of the arts in Long Beach.
The Incite/Insight Award honors a person, organization or group that demonstrates an original perspective within the arts community. It can go to people doing everything from education, arts practice and community service, to arts management.
A third award will go to a "Creative Economy Leader." It honors a person, organization or group that contributes to the creative economic development of Long Beach through the arts sector.
To nominate a person or group, go to artslb.org.
The State of the Arts 2019 will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 at The Scottish Rite Event Center, 855 Elm Ave. Sponsorships are available, with information at the website.