Students from the Mariachi Conservatory in Los Angeles will visit Long Beach on Sunday, July 21, to perform.
The visit is part of Hotel Maya's 12 Months of Maya-Achis, a monthly Sunday brunch at the hotel's restaurant, Fuego. But in July, the performers will be elementary and high school students instead of professionals.
According to a release, the conservatory is dedicated to the preservation and education of mariachi music along with development of an academic mariachi program.
The young mariachis will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21. The Sunday brunch at Fuego is $45 for adults and $18.50 for children 3-12. Children younger than 3 eat for free.
For reservations, call 562-481-3910. Hotel Maya — a DoubleTree by Hilton, is at 700 Queensway Drive, across San Pedro Bay.