Students from the Mariachi Conservatory in Los Angeles will visit Long Beach on Sunday, July 21, to perform.

The visit is part of Hotel Maya's 12 Months of Maya-Achis, a monthly Sunday brunch at the hotel's restaurant, Fuego. But in July, the performers will be elementary and high school students instead of professionals.

According to a release, the conservatory is dedicated to the preservation and education of mariachi music along with development of an academic mariachi program.

The young mariachis will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21. The Sunday brunch at Fuego is $45 for adults and $18.50 for children 3-12. Children younger than 3 eat for free.

For reservations, call 562-481-3910. Hotel Maya — a DoubleTree by Hilton, is at 700 Queensway Drive, across San Pedro Bay.

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

